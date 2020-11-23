SPORTS: Cleveland Cavaliers Reportedly Set to Keep Matthew Dellavedova For Another Year

With several players coming and going from the Cleveland Cavaliers, one veteran member of the team, especially one who was a part of that winning 2016 team, is opting to stay put for at least one more season.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Matthew Dellavedova has agreed to re-sign with the Cavs on a one-year minimum deal, according to ESPN’s Olgun Uluc and Adrian Wojnarowski. With Tristan Thompson reportedly reaching a deal in free agency with the Boston Celtics, Dellavedova and Kevin Love are the last remaining members of the 2016 championship team still with the Cavs.

One-year, minimum deal on Dellavedova's return to the Cavaliers, source tells ESPN https://t.co/2dzHpRBjXi — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 23, 2020

Dellevadova went to play for the Milwaukee Bucks right after the Cavs’ 2016 NBA Championship win before returning to Cleveland in 2018.

He started in only four of 57 games last season, though what got him to resign in The Land is leadership in the locker room and his local history.

The resigning of Dellevadova is not the only big news involving the Cavs. The team has reportedly got Los Angeles Lakers center JaVale McGee through a trade.

