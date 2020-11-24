The Bijou Star Files: LisaRaye Buts Halle Berry’s Sex Life On Blast!?

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, November 24, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

LisaRaye Alleges That Halle Berry Isn’t Great In The Bedroom—“That’s What I Heard”

LisaRaye hurled out a shocking accusation about Halle Berry’s status in the bedroom…or lack thereof. The discussion was about celebrity relationships and how some women can’t keep their men, while mentioning both Toni Braxton and Halle Berry.

PRESIDENT TRUMP FINE, START THE TRANSITION …Still Not Conceding

President Trump is finally cracking the door for President-elect Joe Biden‘s administration to begin the transition — but he’s still far from publicly admitting he lost the election.

POPE FRANCIS MEETING WITH 5 NBA PLAYERS AT VATICAN… To Discuss Social Justice

Pope Francis has invited 5 NBA players to his home court — The Vatican — for a 1-hour meeting Monday about social justice issues.

‘Coming 2 America’ Sequel Reportedly Set To Premiere On Amazon Prime March 2021

According to reports, ‘Coming 2 America’ sequel will debut on Amazon Prime in March 2021. This comes after Amazon acquired worldwide rights to the Coming 2 America sequel

Reginae Carter Talks About Her Breast Implants–“I Loved Myself Before The Boobs, And I Love Myself After”

Reginae Carter has a new look and she is loving it! In a recent interview with People Magazine, the 21-year-old dished on her breast implants and spoke about always having confidence.

Boosie Said He Wasn’t Surprised By Lil Wayne’s Endorsement Of Trump: ‘I Always Felt Like Wayne Felt Like He Was Rich More Than Black’

If there’s one thing Boosie Bad Azz is known for, it’s keeping it all the way real, whether people like it or not.

Summer Walker Confirms Pregnancy In Adorable Baby Bump Photo!

Congratulations are in order for Summer Walker, who has just confirmed that she is carrying a bundle of joy!

Burt’s Bees Apologizes For Offensive Holiday Ad Featuring Black Family

Burt’s Bees featured an extremely distasteful advertisement. The Amazon ad photographed a Black family wearing the brand’s matching holiday pajamas.

Trump’s Legal Battles After Jan. 20, 2021

Donald Trump will have to face the loss of not only his job but the most important perks that came with the prestigious position he’s held for the last four years.

Snapchat Offers $1 Million To Entice Creators To Use New Feature Spotlight

For once, Snapchat is copying another app’s features.

Gucci Mane Is Ready To Do Another Verzuz: Who Y’all Want Me To Battle Next?

Atlanta rappers Gucci Mane and Jeezy broke a new record for the Verzuz series, when they went head to head on Thursday night Nov. 19.

Kevin Hart’s Ex Wife Torrei Hart Says She Wants Her Tesla & Everything Else Owed To Her, As She Responds To Joke From His Comedy Special

Comedian Kevin Hart just released a new comedy special on Netflix titled, Zero F**ks Given. During the special, Kevin also made a joke about ex-wife Torrei Hart and how he’s going to owe her a Tesla truck for the jokes he told about her in the comedy special. And she responded funny but not funny, still waiting.

Erykah Badu Opens Up on Relationship with André 3000: ‘He’s One of My Best Friends’

Erykah Badu and Summer Walker interviewed each other for Rolling Stone. And during the conversation, our neo-soul goddess opened up about her relationship with Outkast legend André 3000.

21 Savage’s Brother, Terrell Davis, Stabbed to Death in London

27-year-old Terrell Davis, the brother of rapper 21 Savage, was stabbed to death in the South London neighborhood of Brixton on Sunday night.

People Are Scheming to Kidnap Santa Claus After Dr. Fauci Says He Has ‘Innate Immunity’ to COVID-19

People got way too much time on their hands, they are trying to kidnap Santa because Dr. Fauci said he’s immune to Covid.

RICKY SCHRODER CALLS COPS OVER ONLINE ATTACKS… After Helping Kyle Rittenhouse Post Bail

Ricky Schroder‘s getting so much hate for helping accused murderer Kyle Rittenhousemake bail, he reported it to cops …

KHLOE KARDASHIAN TRISTAN IN BOSTON CHANGES NOTHING …Me and True Are Staying in L.A.

Tristan Thompson signing with the Boston Celtics isn’t a game-changer for him and Khloe Kardashian … other than the historic Boston-L.A. rivalry hitting closer to home.

UFC’S JOAQUIN BUCKLEY PROUDLY STILL WORKING AT WALGREENS

He’s got TWO of the best knockouts of the year — but UFC rising star Joaquin Buckley says he’s still not ready to quit his day job … at Walgreens!

Dr. Dre Rips Estranged Wife Over Claim She Owns Rights To His Name

This soap opera takes more twist and turns than ‘Scandal.’ Dr. Dre is fighting back against his estranged wife Nicole Young’s claim she co-owns the rights to his famous name along with “The Chronic.”

Jada Pinkett Smith Has Will Smith’s Ex-Wife on Red Table Talk to Cook for the Holidays

The blended Smith family are back together cooking on this week’s ‘Red Table Talk.’

Twitter and Facebook to Hand Official Accounts to Biden Administration on January 20

Donald Trump’s days of lying to the American people behind protected social media accounts are quickly coming to an end — whether he concedes or not.

