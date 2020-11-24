After Losing To Dinkins, Giuliani Conceded And Urged Support For New Mayor In Spirit Of ‘Democracy’

The unfortunate death of David Dinkins has prompted recollections of New York City’s first Black mayor’s legendary life, including his historic victory against Rudy Giuliani nearly 40 years ago.
Dinkins died of natural causes at the age of 93 on Monday night, just days after Giuliani made his latest set of headlines for pushing baseless conspiracy theories about the alleged election fraud that purportedly caused Donald Trump to lose his bid for re-election. In fact, Giuliani has gone out of his way to claim without proof that America should not accept the presidential election’s results in a stance that has arguably contributed to further divide America along political lines.
However, back in 1989, when Dinkins beat him by the relatively slim margin of fewer than 50,000 votes, Giuliani was singing a different song. Instead of demanding a recount — like he repeatedly did for the 2020 election — Giuliani swiftly dismissed brief protests of his losing election’s results and called for the people of New York City to not only accept the outcome but to also support their new mayor. At the time, Giuliani cited “democracy” as a primary reason for why he said his supporters should unify around Dinkins, even if they were reluctant to do so.
The concession speech Giuliani gave on that night of Nov. 7, 1989, is a far cry from the election conspiracy theories he’s been spreading since the day after Election Day — just like the speech he gave last week.
Rudy is now claiming their cases haven’t been dismissed pic.twitter.com/rpP8YEoZCJ
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) November 19, 2020
As Giuliani began – “I’ve just spoken to Mayor-elect David Dinkins” – boos rang out, prompting him to repeat “no!” and “stop that” before he finally had to yell for the rowdy, angry audience to be quiet.
“I’ve congratulated him and I’ve wished him and his family the very best for the future of New York and for their future and they deserve your applause – applaud for them,” Giuliani said as the hesitant hand-clapping quickly regressed into more boos.
Giuliani was defiantly civil in the face of his disappointed supporters.
“It’s very important for the future of our city that we all come together,” Giuliani said before screaming, “And I want you to show that spirit! Now do it! Alright?”
He continued: “We love New York, don’t we? Alright! And we’re gonna unify around behind the mayor of New York, aren’t we? Yes! Because that’s the democratic process and we believe in it, don’t we?”
Giuliani went on to call Dinkins’ election win a “historic victory” and respectfully recognized his opponent as “the first African American to hold the office of mayor of the city of New York, and that is a historic achievement for which we all applaud.”
But it was his next line that may leave some of Giuliani’s current supporters scratching their heads.
“We had a hard-fought campaign, and now, in the highest tradition of our democracy, we will work together with all our might to build a great city here in New York,” Giuliani conceded in earnest.
WNYC has preserved audio of Giuliani’s full concession speech. Below is a video clip of his address.
November 7, 1989: After finishing less than 50,000 votes behind David Dinkins in a tight New York City mayoral election, Rudy Giuliani quiets supporters demanding a recount and instead concedes defeat and urges unity behind the new mayor "in the highest spirit of our democracy": pic.twitter.com/6cgKFuqzWy
— Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) November 19, 2020
Where is that same sense of gracious civility that puts country before party now?
To be clear, none of this excuses Giuliani’s racist legacy of Broken Windows policing that terrorized Black and brown communities across the city. However, it is proof that Giuliani does — or did — indeed know right from wrong as well as understand the type of damage that undermining America’s democratic process can do.
1. Bruce Boynton, 83
1 of 82
We mourn the loss of Alabama attorney Bruce Boynton, who secured his place in history as a staunch advocate for civil rights.— Legal Defense Fund (@NAACP_LDF) November 24, 2020
Boynton and @NAACP_LDF founder, Thurgood Marshall's work challenged segregation laws and spurred the “Freedom Rides” movement. https://t.co/PBW7WpRvzt
2. David Dinkins, 93Source:Getty 2 of 82
3. Bobby Brown Jr., 28
3 of 82
I’m heartbroken on this one. 💔— Natalie Y. B. (@i_Am_Natalie_B) November 19, 2020
Sending my prayers and condolences to Bobby Brown & family. Let’s pray for his strength because we all know he needs it at this time.
Bobby Brown Jr. had a special gift. Rest well and in paradise 🙏🏾🎶🌹 #BobbyBrownJr #RestInPeaceBobbyBrownJr pic.twitter.com/hKKNon56kt
4. Ben Watkins, "Masterchef Junior" contestant, 14
4 of 82
It is with great sadness that we mourn the passing of Ben Watkins, a beloved member of the MasterChef Junior family. Ben overcame so much in his life with a remarkably positive attitude. pic.twitter.com/85bEehXlgM— MasterChef Junior (@MasterChefJrFOX) November 18, 2020
5. Drew Days III, pioneering legal scholar, 795 of 82
6. Lucille Bridges, mother of activist Ruby Bridges, 86
6 of 82
Today we mourn the loss of one of the mothers of the Civil Rights Movement in New Orleans with the passing of Lucille Bridges — mother of five, including Ruby Bridges, who as a first-grader in 1960 was one of six black children to integrate the all-white William Frantz School. pic.twitter.com/AMvcxsWbJu— Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) November 11, 2020
7. Bishop Harry Jackson, pastor who advised TrumpSource:Getty 7 of 82
8. Johnny Nash, chart-topping singer, 80
8 of 82
In 1972 Johnny Nash had this million seller that became a classic that would be know by many generations to follow. A Texas native, Nash met Bob Marley in the 60s and he became one of the early non-Jamaican singers to do Reggae music. RIP pic.twitter.com/j5qRKTegoU— Ed Gordon (@EdLGordon) October 7, 2020
9. Gale Sayers, former Chicago Bears star and football legend, 77Source:Getty 9 of 82
10. Pamela Hutchinson, singer, 61Source:Getty 10 of 82
11. Steve Carter, playwright, 90
11 of 82
DG mourns the loss of longtime member Steve Carter, who joined the Guild in 1978. An advocate, teacher, and leading writer of the Negro Ensemble Company, he was the first playwright in residence @victorygardens. May he rest in power. https://t.co/czQ27UtSYA pic.twitter.com/wXv8ivDEhL— Dramatists Guild (@dramatistsguild) September 18, 2020
12. Roy Hammond, singer, 81
12 of 82
R.I.P. Roy Charles HAMMOND (1939-2020), better known as Roy C, American southern soul singer, songwriter and record executive.— In__Memoriam (@In___Memoriam) September 17, 2020
He was best known for his 1965 hit, "Shotgun Wedding" and for his 1973 single "Impeach the President", later sampled by many hip-hop artists. pic.twitter.com/toKsZPRcSx
13. Toots Hibbert, reggae singer, 77Source:Getty 13 of 82
14. Lou Brock, baseball legend, 81
14 of 82
- 6x All-Star— The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) September 6, 2020
- 2x World Series champion
- 3,023 career hits
- 938 career stolen bases
- 1985 National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee
A baseball legend.
RIP Lou Brock pic.twitter.com/T3p93FJ998
15. Sylvester Francis, cultural historian, 73Source:YouTube/Mike Yearling 15 of 82
16. James S. Jackson, psychologist
16 of 82
It is with great sadness that I announce that James S. Jackson has passed. He was the Founder of the Program for Research on Black Americans. He was a mentor to numerous junior scholars who have become Deans, Department Chairs, Endowed Professors, and leaders in their fields. pic.twitter.com/sZmzAoCvlh— PRBA (@PRBA_ISR) September 2, 2020
17. John Thompson, basketball coaching legend, 78Source:Getty 17 of 82
18. Chadwick Boseman, actor, 43Source:WENN 18 of 82
19. Chi Chi DeVayne, reality TV star, 34Source:Getty 19 of 82
20. Bob Ryland, first Black tennis pro, 100
20 of 82
Bob Ryland has passed away at the age of 100— Nicholas DiNubile MD (@drnickUSA) August 4, 2020
He was the 1st African American man to play professional #tennis, helping pave the way for other legends of the game. His strength, resilience & passion for tennis was outdone only by the love he showed for others. via @USPTA_Tennis pic.twitter.com/tBhEEhihCa
21. James "Kamala the Ugandan" Harris, former pro wrestler, 7021 of 82
22. Herman Cain, former presidential candidate, 74
22 of 82
Herman Cain has passed away at age 74 after being hospitalized with the coronavirus.https://t.co/DPXjCGEKSd— NewsOne (@newsone) July 30, 2020
23. Stanley Robinson, former college basketball star, 32
23 of 82
The UConn Basketball family grieves the loss of a great player and an even greater person, Stanley “Sticks” Robinson. Our thoughts and prayers are with Stanley’s family at this difficult time 🙏— UConn Men's Basketball (@UConnMBB) July 22, 2020
Rest In Peace, Sticks. pic.twitter.com/ihm5z0h1OK
24. John Lewis, civil rights icon and longtime Congressman, 80Source:Getty 24 of 82
25. Rev. C.T. Vivian, civil rights pioneer associated with Martin Luther King, 95Source:Getty 25 of 82
26. Jas 'JasFly' Waters, TV writer, 39
26 of 82
The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing. In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP @JasFly. pic.twitter.com/cmrh2OO8of— ThisIsUsWriters (@ThisIsUsWriters) June 10, 2020
27. Wes Unseld, NBA Hall of Famer, 74Source:Getty 27 of 82
28. Wilson Roosevelt Jerman, former White House butler, 91
28 of 82
Tonight on @fox5dc at 10p -— ShawnYancy (@ShawnYancyTV) May 20, 2020
He served at the pleasure of 11 U.S. Presidents... during his 55 years at the White House.
Last weekend, he passed from COVID-19.
My exclusive interview with the granddaughter of White House butler, Wilson Jerman is next! pic.twitter.com/SBiXbQLiud
29. Shad Gaspard, pro wrestler, 39Source:Getty 29 of 82
30. Gregory Tyree Boyce, actor, 30Source:Getty 30 of 82
31. Bob Watson, former MLB star and manager, 74Source:Getty 31 of 82
32. Fred L. Davis, civil rights activist and Memphis official, 86
32 of 82
We mourn the passing of former Councilman Fred L. Davis. His legacy is marked by his contributions to Memphis civil rights movements as he remains to be a pillar of justice for our community. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/M5TwP7r3vh— mem_council (@MEM_Council) May 12, 2020
33. Ty, Nigerian rapper in the UK, 47
33 of 82
The Igbo Conference team is sad to announce the death of TY Chijioke (Ben Chijioke), the Nigerian UK Rapper . He had been battling with COVID-19 and it was thought that he’d overcome the worst having emerged from intensive care last month. Sadly, the virus claimed his life. RIP pic.twitter.com/YMRksXq9lY— Ejiofor Michaels (@EjioforMichaels) May 8, 2020
34. Jimmy Glenn, boxing trainer, 89Source:Getty 34 of 82
35. Heyward Dotson, Columbia University basketball legend, 71
35 of 82
Saddened to learn of the passing of an all-time #ColumbiaMBB great, Heyward Dotson '70CC last week. Our condolences go out to his friends and family. #RoarLionRoar— Columbia Basketball (@CULionsMBB) May 4, 2020
🔗 https://t.co/B1kbIkaxPe pic.twitter.com/nHjrZ4EKOJ
36. Betty Wright, singer, 66Source:Getty 36 of 82
37. Little Richard, rock n' roll pioneer, 87Source:Getty 37 of 82
38. Andre Harrell, hip-hop executive, 59Source:Getty 38 of 82
39. Bob Andy, reggae singer, 75Source:Getty 39 of 82
40. Tony Allen, legendary African drummer, 79Source:Getty 40 of 82
41. Al Edwards, former Texas State Rep. and Juneteenth champion, 83
41 of 82
Today, we mourn the loss of Al Edwards, a trailblazer who spent his career uplifting Black voices. He was the driving force behind making Juneteenth a state holiday. His countless contributions to our state, and to our Democratic movement, will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/5TB7n40ziG— Texas Democrats (@texasdemocrats) April 29, 2020
42. Stezo, rapper and pioneering hip-hop dancer, 51
42 of 82
Rest In Peace Stezo #stezo #crazynoise pic.twitter.com/OmEMIEgquL— Underground P.A. (@UndergroundPA) April 30, 2020
43. Ashley 'Ms. Minnie' Ross, reality TV star, 3443 of 82
44. Mike Huckaby, techno and house music pioneer and DJ, 54
44 of 82
R.I.P Mike Huckaby. You will forever continue to change so many peoples lives with your music, technique and mentoring. These clips of Huck are from ‘Detroit The Blueprint Of Techno’ 💔 pic.twitter.com/8t8c83Uy2K— Dark Entries Records (@darkentriesrecs) April 25, 2020
45. Don "Campbellock" Campbell, creator of locking dance style, 6945 of 82
46. Cheryl A. Wall, literary scholar, 71
46 of 82
In memoriam Cheryl A. Wall (1948-2020). pic.twitter.com/tMk97aPR8y— AC Fick (@acfick72) April 22, 2020
47. Gil Bailey, radio pioneer
47 of 82
Rest In Peace Gil Bailey #covid19 has taken another giant. Gil Bailey Radio. pic.twitter.com/tzrOUnAGD9— Clark Pena (@ClarkPenaEH) April 14, 2020
48. Grace F. Edwards, author, 87
48 of 82
We are sad to announce Ms. Grace F. Edwards, long-time Director and Secretary Emeritus of the Harlem Writers Guild passed away on Feb. 28th, 2020 from natural causes. Plans for a memorial service have been delayed amid the pandemic.@harlemwritershttps://t.co/715hR93MyO— Eartha Watts Hicks publisher of Earthatone Books (@Earthatone) April 13, 2020
49. Samuel Hargress Jr., owner of legendary Harlem nightclub, 83
49 of 82
Thank You for your friendship Sam! 💔#RIP💔 Harlem's Paris Blues Jazz Club has been a celebrated local music joint since 1969, playing live jazz and blues nightly. It's owner and manager, Mr. Samuel Hargress Jr., has been in the club nearly every day for the past 51 years. 💫🔥💫 pic.twitter.com/oSM9Cbzzdb— B Michael (@bmichaelAmerica) April 15, 2020
50. Tarvaris Jackson, former NFL quarterback, 36Source:Getty 50 of 82
51. Chynna Marie Rogers, model turned rapper, 25
51 of 82
Rapper Chynna Rogers has passed away of an apparent overdose at the age of 25. We send our deepest condolences to her family and those affected by her passing. RIP 🕊 pic.twitter.com/nJ3FfVlkTv— MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) April 9, 2020
52. Ahmed Ismail Hussein, Somali singer, 92
52 of 82
BREAKING: One of Somalia’s greatest artists has died in London after contracting Corona Virus. Ahmed Ismail Hussein “Hudeydi” known as the “King of Oud” has been in hospital for four days. He was 92. pic.twitter.com/iCii8vYVVv— Harun Maruf (@HarunMaruf) April 8, 2020
53. Earl G. Graves, Sr., founder of Black Enterprise, 85Source:Getty 53 of 82
54. Bobby Mitchell, NFL player, 84
54 of 82
Remembering Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell. #RIP pic.twitter.com/Hl9zbIPbyi— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) April 6, 2020
55. Bill Withers, singer, 81Source:Getty 55 of 82
56. Ellis Marsalis Jr., legendary jazz pianist, 85Source:Getty 56 of 82
57. Wallace Roney, jazz trumpeter, 59Source:Getty 57 of 82
58. Rev. Dr. Joseph Lowery, civil right pioneer, 99Source:Getty 58 of 82
59. Emma Cooper-Harris, first African American Mayor of Anguilla, Mississippi
59 of 82
I am extremely saddened to learn of the passing of Emma Cooper-Harris. A community organizer at heart, Emma was a civil rights icon in Mississippi. Among her many roles, Emma was the first African American Mayor of Anguilla from 2001 until 2005. pic.twitter.com/VI8sa8lOHA— Mike Espy (@MikeEspyMS) March 28, 2020
60. Fred "Curly" Neal, Harlem Globetrotters legend, 77Source:Getty 60 of 82
61. Rev. Darius L. Swann, civil rights activist, 95
61 of 82
The Rev. Darius L. Swann has died. He and his wife were lead plaintiffs in Swann v. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education, the 1971 Supreme Court case that upheld busing as a tool for desegregating schools.— April D. Bethea (@AprilBethea) March 24, 2020
Obituary via @harrisondsmith https://t.co/CQHtRyMmlq
62. Airickca Gordon-Taylor, civil rights activist and Emmett Till's relative, 50
62 of 82
This clip will show you the giant heart of Airickca Gordon-Taylor (cousin of Emmett Till). Wherever other families lost loved ones to police violence, she came to support. This is April 4, 2018 in support of family of #JustusHowell, shot in back same day as Walter Scott RIPAGT pic.twitter.com/ltGyKMohmC— ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) March 22, 2020
63. Manu Dibango, saxophonist, 86Source:Getty 63 of 82
64. Barbara C. Harris, Episcopal Bishop, 89Source:Getty 64 of 82
65. Roger Mayweather, boxing champion and trainer, 58Source:Getty 65 of 82
66. Josie Harris, former longtime girlfriend of Floyd Mayweather, 40
66 of 82
Josie Harris, who was Mayweather’s longtime girlfriend, died Monday night, according to TMZ, which reported that the 40-year-old woman was found in her car at her home in the town of Valencia.https://t.co/kbLoHZTLOl— NewsOne (@newsone) March 11, 2020
67. Barbara Neely, author, 78
67 of 82
We are deeply saddened to share the news that Barbara Neely passed away earlier this week. She was recently named the 2020 Grandmaster by the Mystery Writers of America & is best known as author of the groundbreaking Blanche White mystery series, which we are honored to publish. pic.twitter.com/tqwQkcYUbR— Brash Books (@BrashBooks) March 8, 2020
68. Danny Tidwell, dancer, 35
68 of 82
69. Sam "The Man" Burns, DC house music DJ, diesSource:facebook 69 of 82
70. McCoy Tyner, legendary jazz pianist, 81Source:Getty 70 of 82
71. Katherine Johnson, 101
71 of 82
Our @NASA family is sad to learn the news that Katherine Johnson passed away this morning at 101 years old. She was an American hero and her pioneering legacy will never be forgotten. https://t.co/UPOqo0sLfb pic.twitter.com/AgtxRnA89h— Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) February 24, 2020
72. B. Smith, 70
72 of 82
B. Smith, famed restaurateur, lifestyle maven and esteemed businesswoman, has died at age 70 after battling Alzheimer's disease. https://t.co/4Vz54NesOD— NewsOne (@newsone) February 23, 2020
73. Pop Smoke, 20Source:Getty 73 of 82
74. Ja'Net DuBois, 74Source:Getty 74 of 82
75. Esther Scott, 66Source:Getty 75 of 82
76. Isadora Perkins-Boyd, 'Super-Centenarian,' 11176 of 82
77. Nathaniel Jones, former federal judge, 93
77 of 82
A statement from Mayor John Cranley on the passing of former federal judge and civil rights leader Nathaniel Jones (photo credit: Cincinnati Enquirer) pic.twitter.com/bo2mOmRthK— City of Cincinnati (@CityOfCincy) January 26, 2020
78. Kobe Bryant, NBA legend, 41Source:Getty 78 of 82
79. Jimmy Heath jazz saxophonist, 93Source:Getty 79 of 82
80. Yolanda Carr, mother of Atatiana JeffersonSource:S. Lee Merritt 80 of 82
81. Roscoe Vance, journalist, 71
81 of 82
The Sports Task Force on the passing of Roscoe Nance, a sports journalism legend: pic.twitter.com/E1Pp8FybTM— NABJSports (@NABJSports) January 10, 2020
82. Nick Gordon, ex-boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina, 30Source:Getty 82 of 82
