Florida Man: Rapper Ace NH Kills Two People Right After His Video Shoot

It’s a sad state of affairs in the Hip-Hop industry. Another rapper is now involved in a murder plot.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Ace NH was arrested and charged with the murder of two men. On Thursday, November 19 the Florida performer visited a studio for the purposes of filming a music video. After finishing the project he allegedly shot the two unnamed individuals and sped off in a vehicle. He was apprehended by local police two days later.

According to the initial report the man born Billy Bennett Adams III knew both of the victims. While it is unclear what prompted him to assault the duo it is speculated that the crime is gang-related.

Both Adams and one of the men are Crips, allegedly. Sheriff Chad Chronister offered further context via a formal statement.

“Although the attack was clearly targeted, we will not allow gang-related disputes to disrupt the comfort and safety of innocent residents in any of our communities” he said. “It is clear that this suspect had no regard for human life, and now he will face the consequences for his actions,” he added.

Ace NH is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of armed robbery. He is being held without bail and reported —ahem, worked—at s Finish Line store in The Shops at Wiregrass in Wesley Chapel.

