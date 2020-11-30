Gary’s Tea: Kevin Hart Gets Dragged For “Hoe Activity” Joke About His Daughter [WATCH]

Mario has a special message for the ladies and sounds like he’s looking for the right woman to love on. Kevin Hart is getting dragged by women because of his comment about his daughter in his recent comedy special. He commented on his daughter having “hoe like activity” and many fans are not here for his joke.

Lisa Raye is speaking out about what she heard about Halle Berry. Miss Berry clapped back and told her to ask her man!

