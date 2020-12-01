LOCAL NEWS: Every Heinen’s Location is Shutting Down For the Day at 5PM Due to All of The Snow Outside!

Businesses are usually open no matter what the weather conditions are. However, the winter-like conditions are making one Cleveland supermarket chain close its doors earlier than usual.
Heinen’s has decided to close every single one of its Ohio stores at 5 p.m. on Dec. 1 as the “inclement weather” seems to get worse.
From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:
Heinen’s shared the early closure plan on Twitter, citing concerns for the safety of customers and associates.
Because of the inclement weather & our concern for the safety of our customers & associates, all OH Heinen's locations will close at 5 PM today, Dec. 1st.
We plan to open at 8 AM tomorrow morning.
We ask for your understanding & apologize for the inconvenience this may cause. pic.twitter.com/rZRLyAkhRp
— Heinen's (@Heinens) December 1, 2020
No matter where you are working, traveling and even shopping, please be safe!
