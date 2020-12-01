CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Every Heinen’s Location is Shutting Down For the Day at 5PM Due to All of The Snow Outside!

Face mask obligatory in The Netherlands

Businesses are usually open no matter what the weather conditions are.  However, the winter-like conditions are making one Cleveland supermarket chain close its doors earlier than usual.

Heinen’s has decided to close every single one of its Ohio stores at 5 p.m. on Dec. 1 as the “inclement weather” seems to get worse.

Heinen’s shared the early closure plan on Twitter, citing concerns for the safety of customers and associates.

No matter where you are working, traveling and even shopping, please be safe!

 

