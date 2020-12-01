CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

LOCAL NEWS: Parking Bans Taking Place Throughout Northeast Ohio Due to Bad Weather

Winter weather in the Upper Black Forest

Source: picture alliance / Getty

With a lot of snow coming down and making travel extremely difficult, several Northeast Ohio cities have decided to issue parking bans.

That is due to all of the snow that has taken over the streets everywhere and to avoid having the plow trucks face difficulties clearing the roads.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

The bans are in effect for the following communities:

  • Cleveland will issue a snow ban from 8 p.m. on Tuesday until 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

  • Canton Township from Monday, Nov. 30 at 8 PM until Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 8 a.m.

  • City of Lorain starting at midnight Tues. Dec. 1.

  • City of Parma issued a snow parking ban until further notice.

  • Maple Heights has issued a snow parking ban beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday

  • The City of Brunswick issued a snow parking ban in effect for at least 24 hours.

  • The Village of Newburgh Heights has issued a no parking snow ban effective immediately and until further notice.

Please be careful not only when driving, but also when parking as well during these type of conditions.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of VCG and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of picture alliance and Getty Images

Sam Sylk Foundation Hosts 8th Annual Winter Coat Drive [Photos]
Sam Sylk Foundation Hosts 8th Annual Winter Coat Drive
7 photos

Videos
Latest
Floyd Mayweather
Floyd Mayweather Isn’t Feelin The Nate Robinson Challenge
 5 hours ago
12.01.20
Premiere Of Lionsgate's "Boo! A Madea Halloween" - Arrivals
HATHN Star ‘Benny’ Tyler Lepley Wants To Step…
 8 hours ago
11.30.20
Who The Op?: Asian Doll Clears Up King…
 18 hours ago
12.01.20
2020 Soul Train Awards - Presented By BET - Show
Jazmine Sullivan Shut Down The 2020 Soul Train…
 23 hours ago
11.30.20
Exclusives
Close