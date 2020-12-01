LOCAL NEWS: Parking Bans Taking Place Throughout Northeast Ohio Due to Bad Weather

With a lot of snow coming down and making travel extremely difficult, several Northeast Ohio cities have decided to issue parking bans.

That is due to all of the snow that has taken over the streets everywhere and to avoid having the plow trucks face difficulties clearing the roads.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

The bans are in effect for the following communities:

Cleveland will issue a snow ban from 8 p.m. on Tuesday until 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Canton Township from Monday, Nov. 30 at 8 PM until Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 8 a.m.

City of Lorain starting at midnight Tues. Dec. 1.

City of Parma issued a snow parking ban until further notice.

Maple Heights has issued a snow parking ban beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday

The City of Brunswick issued a snow parking ban in effect for at least 24 hours.

The Village of Newburgh Heights has issued a no parking snow ban effective immediately and until further notice.

Please be careful not only when driving, but also when parking as well during these type of conditions.

