CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Dallas Restaurant Owner, Kevin Kelley Responds To Viral Video And Twerking Controversy [WATCH]

 After the video went video, the owner of TRUE Kitchen + Kocktails is speaking out.  Kevin Kelley of Dallas, Texas was caught on camera cursing at the customers in his restaurant because a woman was twerking on the furniture. Kelley says he repeatedly told her about her actions and apologized for reacting in that way.  Listen to the owner share his side of the story and what his plans are in the future.    

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Black Restaurant Owner Goes Viral With Anti-Twerking Vid, Twitter Gives Him Cheeky Responses

20 photos Launch gallery

Black Restaurant Owner Goes Viral With Anti-Twerking Vid, Twitter Gives Him Cheeky Responses

Continue reading Black Restaurant Owner Goes Viral With Anti-Twerking Vid, Twitter Gives Him Cheeky Responses

Black Restaurant Owner Goes Viral With Anti-Twerking Vid, Twitter Gives Him Cheeky Responses

True Kitchen + Kocktails, a Dallas, Texas dining establishment, is currently on the bad end of the press train after a now-viral video was posted onto social media. The supposed owner of the spot put a table of twerking diners on blast and went on a rant about how he doesn’t want such acts in his space, prompting Twitter to get cheeky with the responses. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). Twitter user @ariellezsane_ set it all off when she shared a series of tweets in a thread that led to the video everyone is discussing at the moment. “Not True’s owner going off on customers and telling them to ‘gtf out’ and ‘he doesn’t need their money.’ I can’t,” @ariellezsane_ tweeted. She then posted the video as seen below. https://twitter.com/ariellezsane_/status/1333251573837934593 Twitter user @_tootieraww added her own video of the incident. https://twitter.com/_tootieraww/status/1333268876436664320 Sparking a debate of respectability politics and talk of music being played inside the place changing the twerk dynamic, Twitter has been ablaze with back and forths supporting all sides of the argument. We’ve got those reactions below. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Dallas Restaurant Owner, Kevin Kelley Responds To Viral Video And Twerking Controversy [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
LET’S MAKEUP: Get The Scoop On Ella Mai’s…
 10 hours ago
12.01.20
Deejay Funk Flex Gets Clowned For Revealing His…
 12 hours ago
12.01.20
Floyd Mayweather
Floyd Mayweather Isn’t Feelin The Nate Robinson Challenge
 14 hours ago
12.01.20
5 items
5 Black Beauty Brands You Need To Shop…
 16 hours ago
12.01.20
Exclusives
Close