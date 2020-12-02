Nate Robinson’s knockout heard round the world has sparked countless jokes, memes, and even a challenge, and if you thought the culture would be empathetic to Nate’s most embarrassing moment in life a few days after the fact, think again.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

This time around DaBaby’s taken on the “Nate Robinson Challenge” and not only clowned the former Slam Dunk Champion’s now infamous image of laying out on the floor, but did so in the presence of the man who bested Nate, YouTuber, Jake “Draaaagooo” Paul. Hanging out in the studio with Paul, DaBaby can be seen in the video giving his best knocked out Nate impression before hopping up back on his feet with a blunt in his mouth before laughing it up with Paul.

Somewhere Nate Robinson is also laughing to keep from crying.

While the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. was the main event of Saturday night’s card, Nate Robinson definitely stole the show though not exactly in the way he might’ve intended to.

At least the man has a few NBA Slam Dunk championships under his belt?

Check out DaBaby and Jake Paul kicking it below and please take it easy on Nate Robinson from here on out.

DaBaby Clowns Nate Robinson Alongside The YouTube Op was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: