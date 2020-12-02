CLOSE
Hot Spot: Pretty Ricky Member Arrested For COVID Joke At Disney World [VIDEO]

If you remember Pretty Ricky, then you may recall Spectular.  Well, he was arrested at Disney World for a bad COVID joke gone wrong.  The rapper of the group claimed he had coronavirus after faking a sneeze.  Once the Disney employee asked him to step out of line, the Pretty Ricky member punched him.

In other news, Diddy may be battling Dr. Dre in a VERZUZ battle to compete against the 9 million viewers from the last event between Jeezy and Gucci Mane.

[caption id="attachment_841083" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Patrick McMullan / Getty[/caption] Pretty Ricky first made their major-label debut back in 2005 with the gold-selling Bluestars album, featuring the “Grind With Me” and “Your Body” singles.  After Pleasure P split with the band in 2007, he has since rejoined and now the quartet has a new song “Body” that has R&B Twitter excited about their long-awaited reunion album. Pleasure P, Baby Blue Woaaaa, Spectacular, and Slickem are back in formation, delivering their sex-tinged vocals as they did over 15 years ago. The group dropped the singles “Puddles” and “Good Girlz” in 2015 and 2017 respectively as a little chatter of a new project was ongoing at the time. With “Body,” Pretty Ricky has returned to the sound that got them some smash hits such as the forementioned drops, but also “On The Hotline” from the group’s 2007 Late Night Special album. The new single was released last week while the group is currently on a nationwide tour. On Twitter, the group’s name was trending with fans discussing the new drop and reminiscing over Pretty Ricky’s earlier hits. We’ve got those comments below. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jm2kbPSP_uc — Photo: Getty

Hot Spot: Pretty Ricky Member Arrested For COVID Joke At Disney World [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

