LOCAL NEWS: McDonald’s Looking to Add Nearly 400 New Employees Across Northeast Ohio Locations!

Mcdonalds Logo

Source: MCD / n/a

With 2020 coming to a close, one popular fast-food is hiring across Northeast Ohio.

McDonald’s is seeking to bring in close to 400 new hires in both full-time and part-time positions.  That was announced in a press release that was put out on Dec. 3.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

Along with competitive pay, the company offers career-advancing opportunities, including college tuition assistance. Eligible employees can apply for up to $2,500 in assistance each academic year after 90 days working for the company.

To learn more about applying for a job at one of the restaurant’s Greater Cleveland and Northeast Ohio locations, click here.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of DeFodi Images and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of McDonald’s

