LOCAL NEWS: McDonald’s Looking to Add Nearly 400 New Employees Across Northeast Ohio Locations!

With 2020 coming to a close, one popular fast-food is hiring across Northeast Ohio.

McDonald’s is seeking to bring in close to 400 new hires in both full-time and part-time positions. That was announced in a press release that was put out on Dec. 3.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

Along with competitive pay, the company offers career-advancing opportunities, including college tuition assistance. Eligible employees can apply for up to $2,500 in assistance each academic year after 90 days working for the company.

