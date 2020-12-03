Barack Obama Talks New Book, Michelle Obama & More On ‘The Rickey Smiley Morning Show’

Former President Barack Obama has been a media fixture of late, this as he promotes his latest book. The 44th President of the United States sat down with The Rickey Smiley Morning Show and shared his thoughts on the state of the country, life with Michelle Obama, and more.

Mr. Obama is currently working the press highways to get eyes on his newest book, A Promised Land, a memoir that shares intimate details of his life as the former president and what hopes he still retains for all Americans in the era of President Donald Trump.

Of course, no interview with Mr. Obama can be had without mention of his wife, who also has a career worthy of praise as well. Mr. Obama’s charm and intellect were on full display on the program, and we invite you to check out the chat below.

—

Photo: Getty

