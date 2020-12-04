Feds Say Casanova Was Promoting His Gang Allegiance With His Iced Out Pendant

Just when it seemed like “Hip-Hop Police” was a unit that was left behind in the mid to late 00’s, rappers G Herbo and Casanova have found themselves targeted by authorities and facing numerous federal charges seemingly out the blue.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Now that Casanova 2X has turned himself into police, information about his arrest have begun to surface including how the Brooklyn rapper allegedly promoted his gang ties right under everyone’s noses. According to Page Six, the “Don’t Run” rapper who authorities claim is a member of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Gang would promote his allegiance to the crew by rocking iced out gorilla pendants on his person.

And here we were just thinking it meant he was a gorilla out on these streets.

An indictment was unsealed Tuesday in White Plains federal court charging 18 gang members with crimes ranging from murder and assault to narcotics trafficking.

“Using his public platform, he has amplified the message of the gang — both through his music and his social media profiles,” wrote Assistant US Attorney Shiva Logarajah.

He allegedly posted a photo of a pair of diamond-encrusted gorilla pendants, one on horseback, to his Instagram account in July. In another post, he stands beside an oversized mural of a gorilla, the motion states.

Aside from the diamond-encrusted gorilla, feds also claim that Cas’ feature on this past summer’s “Gang Anthem” cut promoted the gang and put money on the books of his crew’s Godfather, Dick Wolf.

“Senior has closely coordinated his artistic endeavors to benefit the gang,” Logarajah wrote. “Prison calls allegedly show that Senior forks over some of his earnings to alleged gang founder Dwight Reid aka Dick Wolf.”

Feds ain’t playing around, b.

Casanova is facing charges including racketeering, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and firearms possession. If found guilty he’s staring at 15 years behind bars.

Casanova maintains his innocence and released a video saying he plans to fight the case.

Casanova says he’s innocent and warns other rappers to be cautious before turning himself in. pic.twitter.com/Zy9EBwnDbY — Rap Alert (@rapalert2) December 3, 2020

Feds Say Casanova Was Promoting His Gang Allegiance With His Iced Out Pendant was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: