LOCAL NEWS: GE Kicks Off Another Year of Festive Lights at Nela Park

GE Lighting has kicked off its yearly tradition in the Cleveland area on Dec. 4.

Nela Park in East Cleveland has turned on its annual Christmas lighting display for fans and spectators to check out and get some of that seasonal cheer.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

It’s the 96th year for the display, which stretches several blocks along Noble Road.

The theme for 2020 is called “Merry and Bright” and over half a million of LED lights are lit up to help bring Holiday spirits that is desperately needed at this time.

Here is video of Nela Park below:

