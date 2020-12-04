Zendaya Coleman Is Named Valentino’s Latest Brand Ambassador

Zendaya Coleman is making serious moves in the fashion industry. The actress has just joined the Valentino family as their latest brand ambassador. As a fashion fixture on just about every red carpet known to man, this is more of a win for the luxury retailer than it is for Zendaya, TBH.

The Valentino brand made the announcement via an Instagram post, “The perception of identity within a contemporary community. @zendaya is announced as the new face of Valentino. A symbol of individuality, freedom and power, Zendaya encapsulates Valentino’s resignified values, as set out by Creative Director @pppiccioli. Photographed with the Valentino Garavani #RomanStud. #ValentinoDiVas”

Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli detailed his reason for going with Zendaya in another post to his personal page. “Zendaya. The reason why I chose Zendaya as the new face for Valentino campaign is because she perfectly embodies and represents what Valentino is and stands for, today. She is a powerful and fierce young woman that uses her talent and her work to express herself, her values and her generation as well.”

Zendaya is making major business moves. In addition to joining the Valentino family, she will be releasing 2 exclusive episodes of her hit HBO series Euphoria on December 6th. The award-winning drama documents a school-aged girl named Rue (played by Zendaya) as she tries to navigate addiction, her sexuality, and everyone’s expectations of who she should be. Rue’s character is the polar opposite of any character Zendaya has played in the past.

By the looks of it, Zendaya is just getting started. I can’t wait to see what else she has in store for us in 2021!

