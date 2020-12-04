LOCAL NEWS: Episcopalian Diocese of Ohio to Suspend In-Person Worship at Churches by December 13

Despite this being a Holiday season, this is also the continuation of the coronavirus pandemic.

Usually during the Holidays, crowds would gather at churches all over the world for Christmas services to hear the Word and sing.

This year is a lot different as the Episcopalian Diocese of Ohio Bishop Rt. Rev. Mark Hollingsworth, Jr. has issued a suspension of “all in-person worship” services from its churches by Dec. 13.

The decision came as seven of Ohio’s 88 counties are now in Level 4 of the Public Health Advisory System with most of the other counties except for one in Level 3.

Given the growing surge in positive COVID cases and COVID-related deaths, Bishop Hollingsworth believes the suspension of in-person worshiping will last “certainly through the end of the month” and will likely continue into 2021. Also beginning no later than December 13, all other in-person gathering, governance, outreach and more will be suspended with the exception of feeding, clothing and recovery ministries.

Drive-thru and “drive-in” services are not allowed, though staffers are teaming up to work on “a diocesan-wide Christmas Eve service of Holy Eucharist and an intergenerational Christmas Day service” that will be offered on Dec. 24 at 5:00 p.m. and Dec. 25 at 7:00 a.m.

