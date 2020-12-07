The Bijou Star Files: Praise Him !! Singer Jeremih Out Of Hospital

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, December 7, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
JEREMIH OUT OF HOSPITAL After Near-Death COVID Scare
Jeremih has beat COVID!!! He’s been released from the hospital and is at home recovering “First and foremost, I would like to thank God and the incredible team of doctors and nurses at Northwestern Memorial Hospital for saving my life. I will be forever grateful.” … READ MORE
MALE HS STUDENT SUSPENDED FOR WEARING NAIL POLISH
A male high school student in Texas got punished for wearing nail polish on campus — breaking the dress code — which he’s now calling discriminatory. READ MORE
DONALD TRUMP HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME STAR CAGED, BOARDED UP
Donald Trump‘s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been repeatedly vandalized over the last few years, but the latest alteration has a double meaning. READ MORE
CHANCE THE RAPPER FREAKED OUT BY DIONNE WARWICK
Chance the Rapper is a study in redundancy … this according to none other than Dionne Warwick, and her words sent Chance into orbit!!! READ MORE
FOOD & DRUG ADMINISTRATION Heads Up, Everyone … MORE THAN EVER WATCH OUT FOR FAKE COVID PRODUCTS!!!
As a COVID-19 vaccine looms, Uncle Sam wants to make sure you don’t throw your money away on a bogus miracle cure — and, as it turns out, there’s a lot already out there. READ MORE
FLOWBEE FEELIN’ THE GEORGE CLOONEY EFFECT …
Ever since George Clooney revealed he cuts his own hair with a DIY device famous for its old infomercials, people have been going with the Flowbee … so much that they’re now out of stock!!! READ MORE
GEORGE FOREMAN I’LL TRAIN NATE ROBINSON
Jake Paul had too much talent for Nate Robinson. I’d like to get Nate down here for a few weeks and train him and get a rematch.” READ MORE
‘LAVERNE & SHIRLEY’ STAR DAVID LANDER, ‘SQUIGGY’ STAR, DEAD AT 73
David Lander, the actor who played Squiggy on “Laverne & Shirley” has died, … READ MORE
AMAZON Yanks Children’s Doll RACIST DESCRIPTION OF BRAIDED HAIR
Amazon’s at it again … peddling a product with a blatantly racist description that somehow slipped through the cracks — this time taking aim at a doll’s braided hair… READ MORE
NBA’S DEMAR DEROZAN CHASES OFF HOME INTRUDER
Scary moment for NBA star DeMar DeRozan… who chased an intruder out of his L.A.-area home after a terrifying encounter with his kids… READ MORE
COLIN KAEPERNICK NFL DEBUT JERSEY SELLS FOR $128K… Obama Jersey Gets $192k
Colin Kaepernick‘s jersey from his NFL debut with the 49ers just sold for a whopping $128k … the highest price an NFL jersey has EVER fetched at auction… READ MORE
BOOSIE BADAZZ SUING ZUCKERBERG FOR $20 MILLION!!!
Boosie Badazz is taking his beef with Mark Zuckerberg to court … he says Instagram banned his account because he’s Black, so now he’s suing over it.. READ MORE
NBA’S PAUL PIERCE SUED BY HIS WEED GUY
Johnson claims Pierce refused to pay him his promised $10,000 monthly rate — insisting they wouldn’t have the funds until after the first marijuana harvest… READ MORE
TEYANA TAYLOR MY MUSIC CAREER IS OVER!!!
Teyana Taylor‘s had it up to HERE with the music biz making her feel “super under appreciated as an artist” … so she’s announcing her retirement… READ MORE
Tory Lanez Maintains His Innocence In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting: “They Mistook A Black Man Expressing His Innocence For Insensitivity”
While we try to put the pieces together, Tory Lanez continues to maintain that he is innocent in the whole thing… READ MORE
James Wright Chanel From The Infamous ”Patti Pies” Video Speaks On His Relationship With Patti Labelle & More!
His hilarious review went viral and is still something that resonates with us today, especially during the holiday season. James had Patti Pies flying off the shelves, and had everybody and their mama going to Walmart to try to grab one… READ MORE
DaniLeigh And DaBaby Confirm Their Relationship & Go Public On The ‘Gram!
DaniLeigh and DaBaby has finally come to a head after DaniLeigh took to Instagram to post a picture of them together, clearing up any ‘are they, or aren’t they’ rumors… READ MORE
Kenya Moore Recalls The Time She Went On A Date With Kanye West
Kenya Moore was the latest guest on the Wendy Williams Show, and while promoting the upcoming season of “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Wendy dedicated a moment of her show to ask Kenya some extra spicy questions… READ MORE
Tyga Starting Modeling Agency For Models Who Want To Get Famous On OnlyFans
Tyga is starting a management company geared toward models who are looking to find success on OnlyFans, Hot New Hip Hop reports… READ MORE
Dr. Dre Reportedly Wants To Settle His Divorce Because It’s Getting Too Expensive
In what was turning out to be a pretty ugly divorce case, with months and months of Dr. Dre and his estranged wife Nicole Young one-upping each other, Dre reportedly wants this thing to just be over now because this divorce is bleeding his pockets… READ MORE
Young M.A. Arrested & Charged For Reckless Driving
It looks like Young M.A. found herself in a little trouble recently, but she has since been released… READ MORE
Dr. Dre’s Estranged Oldest Daughter Says She Hasn’t Seen Him In 17 Years & Recently Applied For Work As A FedEx Driver—“Money Is Not What I Want”
In a recent interview, LaTanya Young, shockingly revealed that she hasn’t seen her father Dr. Dre in 17 years, in fact, she doesn’t even have his phone number… READ MORE
The Game Encourages Teyana Taylor Not To Throw Away Her Career, “Your Gift Is So Appreciated”
The Game is the latest artist to show love for Teyana Taylor, who has received an outpouring of support after she announced on Instagram that she would be retiring from music to protect her mental health… READ MORE
Trump Makes A Call To GA Governor Kemp To Overturn Biden’s Electoral Win
On Saturday, the celebrity-in-chief called the Republican Governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp, to persuade him to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral college win… READ MORE
Cleveland Browns beat Tennessee Titans 41-35, take firm control of playoff destiny
At 9-3, Cleveland has clinched its first winning record since 2007…. READ MORE
Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani in hospital after positive COVID-19 test
The former New York mayor was admitted Sunday to Georgetown University hospital in Washington, D.C. He said he’s feeling good and recovering quickly… READ MORE
Schools confront ‘off the rails’ numbers of failing grades
School districts from coast to coast have reported the number of students failing classes has risen by as many as two or three times… READ MORE
EVANDER HOLYFIELD On Mike Tyson Fight …’LOOKS LIKE IT’S GONNA HAPPEN’
Evander Holyfield says his team has been in contact with Mike Tyson‘s camp — and he strongly believes they’re VERY close to inking a deal for a 3rd fight… READ MORE
Text CLEVELAND to 23845 to join our text club to be notified first of contests, breaking news and more!
FLOYD MAYWEATHER Exhibition Boxing Match Set For Feb.
We told you it was close … and now it’s official — Floyd Mayweather is fighting Logan Paul… READ MORE
San Diego Teachers Required To Take Training Sessions On “White Privilege”
Amid the nationwide protests against racial injustice sparked by the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and many more, San Diego Unified School District is requiring that all teachers attend training sessions on white privilege as part of their rouse to become “anti-racist.”… READ MORE
The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com