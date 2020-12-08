CLOSE
Win 93.1 WZAK Last Minute Christmas Gifts Here: Apple iPad, Watch, Airpods, Cash and More!

Last Minute Christmas Gifts Radio One Cleveland

Source: @ACThePlug / Radio One Digital

93.1 WZAK has your Last Minute Christmas gifts all this week!

LISTEN TO WIN:

All you have to do is listen at 2:15 PM for your chance to claim one of the hottest gifts this season including Apple watches, Apple iPads, Beats wireless headphones, smart TVs, Airpods, $250 cash and more!

TEXT TO WIN:

Text 93CHRISTMAS all one word to 23845 for your chance to reach under our Christmas tree and grab your gift.

Or you can enter to win below!

93.1 WZAK’s Last Minute Christmas Gifts is powered by Capitol Records, Def Jam, Epic Records, Interscope Records, Atlantic Records, Republic Records, Warner Records, Columbia Records, Geffen Records, John Legend and 93.1 WZAK.

Text to win rules

Enter to win rules

