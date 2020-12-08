The Bijou Star Files: Michigan Pastor Wants Congregation To Pass The VID

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, December 8, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below

Michigan Pastor: ‘Get it, Get It Over With’; Tells Congregation to Catch COVID-19

People are outraged after learning a Michigan pastor told his congregation to catch COVID-19, saying that his November 14 sermon was just plain ol’ “irresponsible.” READ MORE

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

It’s true: Workers can be fired for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine

Employers in states like Ohio can require workers to get a COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of employment. READ MORE

Ohio will need to extend curfew aimed at slowing COVID-19 spread, Gov. Mike DeWine says

The 10 p.m.-5 a.m. curfew set to expire on Thursday, Dec. 10, DeWine has already made it clear that he plans on extending it for an undetermined period of time. READ MORE

MSNBC’s Names a New President as Rashida Jones Replaces Phil Griffin

As bad as the year has been, there have been some light. 2020 has been the year of the Black women, Black women saving our democracy, becoming the first Vice President now becoming the highest-ranking Black woman in the TV news industry. READ MORE

Future’s Baby Mama Brittni Mealy Said He Threatened To Shoot Her At Their Son’s Birthday Party

Future and one of his baby mamas, Brittni, are not on good terms, according to what she posted on Instagram recently. Some serious allegations have been brought up about the rapper, as she claimed that he threatened to shoot her at their son’s birthday party. READ MORE

‘B.A.P.S.’ & ‘MADEA’ STAR NATALIE DESSELLE-REID DEAD AT 53

Natalie Desselle-Reid — a prolific actor known for roles in “Eve,” a ‘Madea’ film and ‘B*A*P*S’ — has died after a battle with cancer … one she’d kept private. READ MORE

Meek Mill Responds To Backlash After Giving Group Of Boys Selling Water $20 To Share

Meek Mill shared his interaction with a group of young boys in Atlanta, GA selling water earlier today. Should celebrities share acts of giving on social media? READ MORE

Wendy Williams’ Mother Shirley Williams Reportedly Passes Away

Wendy Williams after it has been revealed that her mother Shirley Williams reportedly passed away. READ MORE

Adult Film Star Claims Lil Baby Paid Her $6,000 To Sleep With Her, Lil Baby Denies All Allegations

After having an extravagant birthday weekend surrounded by his loved ones, things took a sharp turn for Lil Baby Monday when an adult film star accused the rapper of paying to sleep with her and blew up his spot on Twitter. READ MORE

Breakdancing Will Be A Sport At The 2024 Paris Olympics

The 2024 Olympics is going to be a lil’ seasoned, because the Olympic committee is now including breaking as a sport during the 2024 Olympics, according to CBS. READ MORE

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam Signs ‘Breonna’s Law’ Banning No-Knock Search Warrants In The State

On Monday, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam officially signed “Breonna’s Law,” which will now ban no-knock search warrants in the state of Virginia. Now making it the third state to sign the bill into law. READ MORE

Darrell Blocker Being Considered By Joe Biden As The Head Of The CIA—If Appointed He Would Be The First Black Person To Hold The Position

Several sources reveal that Darrell Blocker is reportedly at the top of the list to become the new Director of the CIA, which would make him the first black person to hold the highly esteemed position. READ MORE

Larsa Pippen Claps Back With Instagram Post After Being Spotted With Married Malik Beasley—“Don’t Judge Me Until You Know Me”

After posting a few cryptic messages on social media, she finally decided to be more clear with a clapback aimed at her critics. READ MORE

Ray J Spotted Kissing On Sarah From Bad Girls Club

Video of Ray J and Sarah from Bad Girls Club being rather friendly surfaced Monday morning and fans couldn’t help but question the status of his marriage given Ray and Sarah’s proximity in the video. READ MORE

NBA Players Banned From Going to Bars, Clubs in New COVID-19 Guidelines

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has issued updated coronavirus health and safety guidelines for its teams ahead of the new season later this month, including possible disciplinary actions for players going to bars or attending large gatherings. READ MORE

Details of a $908 Billion Pandemic Relief Package Released

Bipartisan negotiators plan to unveil more specifics of their proposal on Monday on a $908 billion pandemic relief package, hoping to agree on wording that can appease enough Republicans and Democrats to ensure passage of one final tranche of Covid-19 aid before Congress breaks for the year. READ MORE

Spectacular From Pretty Ricky Banned From Disney World

Spectacular Blue Smith is banned from Disney World after punching an employee. READ MORE

Hawaii’s Flying Out Remote Workers For Free To Help Economy

The pandemic has introduced us all to the world of remote work, and now Hawaii, the epitome of relaxation, has taken it to the next level. READ MORE

Pornhub Is Being Investigated For Child Abuse Allegations By Mastercard, More

Mastercard is currently investigating allegations of depicting child abuse and non-consensual sexual behavior against Pornhub.com after a New York Times column made the accusations. READ MORE

Former Illinois Teacher Pleads Guilty To Sexual Abuse Of Two Former Students

A former Illinois junior high school teacher pleaded guilty to having sexual contact with two former students and was sentenced to 24 months of probation. READ MORE

Republican Florida Attorney Under Investigation For Registering To Vote In Georgia And Encouraging Others To Do The Same

Election officials are currently investigating the actions of a Republican Florida attorney who they say tried to register to vote in the high-stakes Georgia runoff that will decide control of the U.S. Senate. Officials claim he was also captured on video urging other Floridians to do the same. READ MORE

Doctor Warns COVID-19 Could Cause Erectile Dysfunction In Recovered Patients

Some medical experts say that people infected with COVID-19 may be likely to suffer serious long-term health effects from the virus, including erectile dysfunction among men. READ MORE

Jhene Aiko Explains Her Race: It’s Whatever They Want Me To Be

Jhene Aiko has undoubtedly become a fan favorite since she stepped onto the scene in 2003 with her song titled “No L.O.V.E.,” but some fans couldn’t help but wonder what the singer is “mixed with”. READ MORE

Text CLEVELAND to 23845 to join our text club to be notified first of contests, breaking news and more!

US fully restores DACA protections for young immigrants

The announcement is a major victory for young people who have been unable to apply since President Trump ended DACA in September 2017. READ MORE

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: