The Bijou Star Files: Kenya Moore Spills Tea On Porsha, Tanya & H* Lovers

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, December 9, 2020:

Kenya Moore Speaks On Porsha Williams’ Alleged Behavior During Cynthia Bailey’s Bachlorette Party Scandal

Kenya Moore had a lot of tea to spill surrounding the alleged scandal and claims that Porsha Williams and former castmate Tanya Sam were engaged in some sexual activity with a stripper or with one another. READ MORE

Keyshia Cole Covers Ashanti’s “Foolish” Ahead Of Upcoming Battle

Keyshia decided to put her own twist on Ashanti’s classic song “Foolish” in a video posted on her Instagram. READ MORE

R&B SINGER ANN MARIE EMOTIONAL 911 CALL After Friend Shot in Head

Ann Marie — who’s been arrested and is facing charges in the shooting of her male friend — was screaming and pleading for help on the phone before emergency responders arrived. READ MORE

ISAAC WRIGHT JR. NYC MAYOR HOPEFUL PRAISES KIM K

Isaac Wright Jr. — who was wrongfully convicted and sentenced to life in prison — is now running for Mayor of NYC, and says he’d welcome Kim Kardashian‘s counsel in overhauling the city’s justice system. READ MORE

BIDEN’S INAUGURATION CEREMONY TO BE MOSTLY UNCHANGED

One thing the coronavirus pandemic won’t dramatically change is President-elect Biden’s inauguration ceremony — although there will be a few COVID safety measures in place … READ MORE

NIPSEY HUSSLE ESTATE GETS $4.1M FINAL APPRAISAL

The final numbers are in and Nipsey Hussle’s estate is worth a little over $4 million … READ MORE

DUNKIN’ DONUTS PISSED CUSTOMER STABS EMPLOYEE

Cops in Georgia are searching for this maniac who stabbed a teenage Dunkin’ Donuts worker on video because the joint didn’t have the flavor he wanted. READ MORE

Issa Rae, LaLa Anthony, Angelica Nwandu & Thembi Banks Team Up For Horror-Comedy “Juju”

Issa Rae, LaLa Anthony, Thembi Banks and TSR’s own Angelica Nwandu have all teamed up for a forthcoming new film project! “Juju” is a horror-comedy set to be produced by Issa and LaLa, with Angie writing the script and Thembi directing her first feature film. READ MORE

DaBaby’s Baby Mama Subs Him Following His Recent PDA With DaniLeigh: ‘I DON’T Post Him, I Be With HIm In Real Life’

DaBaby and DaniLeigh are going full steam ahead in their campaign to be your next favorite baewatch, much to the chagrin of his children’s mother Meme. READ MORE

Apple Launches New AirPods Max For $549!

Apple is coming through with early gift ideas. Apple just unveiled it’s first ever Apple-branded over-ear headphones today called The ‘Apple AirPods Max. READ MORE

Ohio Nightclub Cited For COVID-19 Violations After Allowing 500 People To Attend A Trey Songz Concert READ MORE

Kurtis Blow Recovering After A Successful Heart Transplant

Good news for music icon Kurtis Blow (born Kurtis Walker). According to his wife, he is home recovering after a successful heart surgery. READ MORE

Sheree Zampino Says ‘We Didn’t Do It Perfectly, But I Think We Did It Well,’ As She Reflects On Relationship & Co-Parenting W/ Will Smith

Sheree Zampino and Will Smith were married in 1992 and welcomed their son, Trey Smith, the same year. They divorced in December 1995. Sheree Zampino spoke about her co-parenting relationship with Will Smith . READ MORE

President-elect Biden to nominate Northeast Ohio Rep. Marcia L. Fudge to serve as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

According to a report by Politico and then confirmed by NBC News, Biden will nominate U.S. Rep. Marcia L. Fudge to serve as the next U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. The 68-year-old has served as representative of Ohio’s 11th congressional district since 2008. READ MORE

Ohio State vs. Michigan canceled due to COVID-19 outbreak

Michigan has canceled Saturday’s game with Ohio State due to a COVID-19 outbreak. READ MORE

Twista Apologizes For Sharing Viral Post Of Gabourey Sidibe, Says It Was ‘An Honest Mistake’ (Exclusive)

Chicago rapper Twista is apologizing for sharing a viral post comparing two women that featured the images of actress Gabourey Sidibe and model Bernice Burgos. READ MORE

