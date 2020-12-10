CLOSE
WIN: Rate Our Music For A Chance To Win Dinner and a Movie!

Steak Dinner for two at Restaurant with wine

This is easy. Take our brief music survey using your smartphone, tablet or desktop and help us pick the music we play on WZAK. Once you have completed the survey, you will be entered into a drawing to win dinner and a movie on us!

CLICK HERE TO ENTER!

 

Thank You for your continued support!

 

