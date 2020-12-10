CORONAVIRUS: Medina, Portage, Stark and Summit Remain at Level 4 in Ohio’s Health Advisory System

There is a new update in Ohio’s Public Health Advisory System map as to which of the 88 counties are in either yellow, orange, red or purple.

The state’s Department of Health announced on Dec. 10 that five of the seven counties that were at Level 4 purple are still at the highest and most severe level, while one county is at risk of reaching the purple level. All of those counties are in Northeast Ohio.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Medina, Portage, Richland, Stark and Summit counties remained in the purple level. Ashland County was added to the watch list, at risk of moving from red to purple.

Lake and Lorain County appear to have moved out of Level 4 and back into Level 3 red.

Cuyahoga County also does not appear to be on the watch list for Level 4 as it remains at Level 3.

None of the 88 counties are at Level 1 yellow and only five are at Level 2 orange. That means 78 counties in Ohio are now at the red level.

Every county in Ohio has met the CDC protocol for “high incidence of the virus:”

The Ohio Public Health Advisory Alert System examines the following factors: new cases per capita, sustained increase in new cases, proportion of cases that are not in congregate settings, sustained increase in COVID-19-related emergency room visits, sustained increase in COVID-19 outpatient visits including telehealth, sustained increase in COVID-19 hospital admissions and intensive care unit occupancy.

Governor Mike DeWine gave some updates on the county changes on his Twitter page:

Ohio Public Health Advisory Update: Continuing at purple:

↔ Medina, Portage, Richland, Stark and Summit. There are two new counties on the watch list. Those are: Ashland and Guernsey. pic.twitter.com/dRtu0P2O9Z — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) December 10, 2020

Noble, Harrison and Washington are red for first for the first time ever. They moved from orange because their region flagged indicator 7, which measures the number of people in the ICU and more specifically, in the ICU for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/l9oDhiPBQB — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) December 10, 2020

Current ICU Utilization in Ohio ⬇ This shows the impact that #COVID19 is having on our hospitals right now. pic.twitter.com/cUnZS2CAiT — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) December 10, 2020

No matter what level a certain county is at, please be safe and careful during this Holiday season.

