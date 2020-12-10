CORONAVIRUS: Ohio to Continue Curfew Past New Year’s Through January 2

The curfew that has been in effect in Ohio for three weeks is now going to continue through the rest of the 2020 Holiday season.

Governor Mike DeWine released details on Dec. 10 regarding the extension that will remain until Jan. 2, 2021. This is part of the state’s effort to continue to reduce the further spread of COVID-19.

The original order started on Nov. 19 with the curfew starting each night at 10 p.m. and ending at 5 a.m.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Retail, aside from grocery stores and pharmacies, were required to close at 10 p.m., and restaurants were permitted to stay open past that time for carryout and delivery orders only. It was not intended to prevent people from going to work or school, or seeking medical care.

In addition, ten “Stay Home Ohio” protocols has been issued by the state’s Department of Health as 12 doctors appeared in the press conference to discuss the new guidelines.

Gov. DeWine issued the protocol on his Twitter page:

Today we issued a new #StaySafeOhio Protocol. These are the steps that we're asking everyone to take to help Ohio get through this critical time as best we can. pic.twitter.com/cbhndZrMid — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) December 10, 2020

Here is the entire Dec. 10 press conference with Gov. DeWine:

