The Bijou Star Files: Google Employees React After Black Employee Is Fired

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, December 10, 2020:

1,500 Google Employees Sign Petition After Black Employee Is Fired For Raising Concerns About Diversity

Employees at Google are speaking out against the company after one of their Black co-workers was fired for raising concerns about the company’s diversity protocols. READ MORE

ANTHONY FAUCI ‘To My African-American Brothers and Sisters’ …BLACK WOMAN DEVELOPED COVID-19 VACCINE

The nation’s leading infectious disease expert spoke Tuesday at an event hosted by the National Urban League and, while discussing racism in medical research and how it’s created mistrust … Fauci put a spotlight on the contributions of Black scientists in the historic development of COVID vaccines … most notably Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett. READ MORE

KILLER MIKE KAMALA’S RACE WON’T BE KEY IN 2024… It’s Progressiveness, for Me!!!

Killer Mike says playing identity politics won’t pay off for Democrats and Kamala Harris — instead, he says she’ll have to lean into the progressive movement if she wants the presidency. READ MORE

NBA’S DEMAR DEROZAN 7-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER SAVED THE DAY Credited With Foiling Home Intruder’s Plans

DeMar DeRozan‘s 7-year-old daughter is a hero — because she’s the one who spotted an intruder at their L.A. home and immediately sounded the alarm leading to his arrest … this, according to law enforcement. READ MORE

Chris Sails Uploads Interesting Video A Day After Queen Naija Buys Clarence A New Car

As the couple celebrated his 27th birthday, it seems the festivities concluded with a beautiful white corvette Queen surprised him with. See the car and his reaction below: READ MORE

Faizon Love Blames Jay Z For Current Rapper-Related Violence Because Of His Drug Lord Persona

In light of the recent gun violence involving rappers in the music industry, Faizon Love is placing the blame on one person in particular for influencing a lifestyle that promotes violence. READ MORE

Summer Walker Launches Her Own Label ‘Ghetto Earth Records’

It looks like Summer Walker is moving on up to the executive level with the launch of her very own imprint, “Ghetto Earth Records,” which is a joint venture deal with Interscope Records. She recently announced her label and spoke about her new venture within the industry. READ MORE

Chicago Activist Helps Displaced Family Living At Bus Stop In Chicago

Chicago native and community activist Englewood Barbie, who runs the nonprofit Hugs No Slugs, stepped up to help a displaced family living at a bus stop. #EnglewoodBarbie READ MORE

G Herbo’s Lawyer Reportedly Reveals In Court That Taina Is Four Months Pregnant

While it was shocking to find out that Herb is being charged with multiple fraud counts, his lawyer reportedly dropped another bombshell about his boo Taina. READ MORE

Twista Apologizes For Sharing Viral Post Of Gabourey Sidibe, Says It Was ‘An Honest Mistake’

Chicago rapper Twista is apologizing for sharing a viral post comparing two women that featured the images of actress Gabourey Sidibe and model Bernice Burgos. READ MORE

US Government And 48 States Sue Facebook In Major Antitrust Actions

The US Federal Trade Commission and the coalition of states are suing Facebook, alleging that the social media giant had illegally impeded the competition by snapping up rivals to protect its monopoly power hold in social networking. READ MORE

Restaurant Closures Have Topped 110,000 As Industry Struggles Without Federal Aid

The restaurant industry in the United States has permanently lost more than 110,000 bars and eateries in the over 200 days since the pandemic first forced operations to come to a halt. READ MORE

Montana Yao Thanks Fans For Their Support After Announcing She Was Divorcing Malik Beasley

Montana Yao, the soon to be ex-wife of NBA Baller Malik Beasley posted a heartfelt message to her followers, thanking them for their “tremendous love and support during this time.” READ MORE

Adrienne Norris Not a Fan of Olivia Jade Giannulli’s “Red Table Talk” ; “Her being here is the epitome of white privilege”

Adrienne Banfield Norris had to express how she felt about having Olivia Jade Giannulli on “Red Table Talk.” READ MORE

Singer Jhené Aiko Reveals Why She No Longer Uses The N-Word In Her Music

When asked by a fan what she was “mixed with,” singer Jhené Aiko initially gave a humorous answer before acknowledging “her racial ambiguity.” READ MORE

Twitch Officially Bans Blackface, Confederate Flags And Swastikas

Amazon’s live-streaming service, Twitch has announced that it is beefing up its policy against hateful images on its platform and adding a ban on the Confederate flag. The new rules will take effect for any content posted on or after January 22, 2021. READ MORE

Kids, Ages 12 and 7, Stole Their Parent’s Range Rover And Drove It 100 Miles

Two New York City children reported missing on Monday were located more than 100 miles from home after taking a ride in one of their parents’ Range Rover. READ MORE

Oregon Nurse Loses Job After Bragging About Not Following Covid-19 Rules On TikTok

An Oregon nurse just lost her job after she gloated on TikTiok about how she breaks Covid-19 rules. READ MORE

Jemele Hill and Cari Champion Respond to Backlash for Asking Jake Paul if Nate Robinson Knockout Was Racist

Jemele Hill and Cari Champion have never shied away from controversy. But in the wake of the controversy created from their “racist” question to YouTube star Jake Paul, Hill has addressed the theory that she was joking. READ MORE

2020’s Top Google Searches Include Coronavirus, “WAP,” Travis Scott, Joe Biden, and More

The coronavirus outbreak, elections and Zoom meetings were on the minds of U.S. consumers this year, according to Google’s list of the U.S. top trending searches in 2020, released this morning. READ MORE

