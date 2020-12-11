Lifestyle Papi: Drake Releases A Candle Collection That Features His Scent

If there is one thing that Drake has shown us since he stepped into the spotlight, it’s that he’s the true definition of a hustler. The star entered the entertainment industry as a child actor and has grown into one of the biggest voices in hip hop, along with securing various business ventures in the fashion, liquor and spirits, and gaming lanes. Now, Champagne Papi is turning into “Lifestyle Papi”with the news of his candle collection.

Yes, you read that correctly! The “Laugh Now, Cry Later” rapper is one of the newest celebs to step into the lifestyle industry. Back in October, Drake’s Better World Fragrance House brand partnered with Revolve to give fans a sneak peek of his luxe candles. And since then, his candles have been buzzing on social media.

The one candle that has everyone talking is “Carby Musk.” According to InStyle, this candle has a smooth musk fragrance with notes of ambers, cashmere, suede, velvet and musk that is said to smell just like the star. “It’s the personal fragrance he wears,” the publication shared. So, if you’re itching to get personal with Drake, grabbing this candle will get you a few steps closer.

The four other candles include: Sweeter Tings (an Oriental Gourmand fragrance with notes of bergamot, lemon peel, dark voodoo rose, warm cedarwood, and soft musks), Williamsburg Sleepover ( a genderless and luminous floral-woody musk fragrance with notes of rose, Lily of the Valley, vetiver, amber, musk, patchouli, and cedarwood, Good Thoughts (a bouquet of rich florals surrounded by a vibrant bright light of freshness for a captivating positive energy with notes of fresh aldehydes, bergamot oil, Fir balsam oil, pimento berries, and sandalwood among others, and Muskoka (an Oriental Woody fragrance that has notes of birch tar, fresh clove buds, cedarwood, sandalwood, and smoked leather accord.

“The candles are priced at $48, with the Carby Musk going for $80,” InStyle shares. Each candle is made of soy wax and comes in sleek blue jars with a gold inscription, which we have to say is very on brand for Drake.

While you may be ready to give the rapper your coins for these candles, you’ll have to wait. See, the candles are officially sold out. And while there is no official world on when these luxe candles will hit the virtual shelves, you can expect them to be in high demand. Your best bet is to sign up for updates on the Better World Fragrance House website and stay tuned to Drake’s IG page to see when they’ll drop.

Do you plan on setting the vibe in your home with Drake’s candle collection? Let’s discuss in the comment section below.

