The Bijou Star Files: King James Named TIME Magazine Athlete of The Year

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, December 11, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

TIME Magazine Names LeBron James Athlete of The Year

TIME magazine has named the Los Angeles Lakers star, LeBron James, Athlete of the Year, to recognize what the star has achieved both on and off the court. READ MORE

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

TOMMY ‘TINY’ LISTER DEAD AT 62

Tommy “Tiny” Lister — famous for playing intimidating, but lovable tough guys in films like “Friday” — has died … READ MORE

KARDASHIANS WE’RE STREAMERS NOW… Headed To Hulu

The Kardashians won’t be without a medium for their reality tv content for long, because they’re headed to Hulu … just months after announcing ‘KUWTK’ was kaput… READ MORE

LIL WAYNE SUED Ex-Manager Says …YOU OWE ME $20 MILLION+!!!

Lil Wayne is deep in the hole with his ex-manager to the tune of more than $20 mil … at least according to a new lawsuit… READ MORE

KIM KARDASHIAN Family Of Slain Woman Upset With Clemency Plea

Kim says she just shared a heartbreaking call with Brandon Bernard as his time runs out, at one point having to mute the phone so he couldn’t hear her cry. She tweeted, “We didn’t say goodbye bc we wanted to be hopeful that we would talk again, we said talk to you soon!”… READ MORE

KELLY CLARKSON MY ESTRANGED HUSBAND DEFRAUDED ME OUT OF MILLIONS

Kelly Clarkson has declared war on her estranged husband, claiming he defrauded her out of a fortune… READ MORE

YOUTH FOOTBALL COACH INVESTIGATED FOR CHILD ABUSE Victim’s Mom Doesn’t Want To Press Charges

The coach who attacked the kid has been identified at Gerrel Williams — who actually worked for a Sheriff’s Dept. in Georgia. READ MORE

ELLEN DEGENERES I HAVE COVID… But Feelin’ Fine

Ellen DeGeneres has tested positive for coronavirus, but says, so far, she feels okay … but she wants to give everyone she’s been in close contact with a heads up. READ MORE

Cassie Reveals She & Alex Fine Are Expecting Their Second Child

Just one year after giving birth to her baby girl, Frankie, Cassie has another little bundle of joy on the way with her husband Alex Fine! READ MORE

Colin Kaepernick And Ben & Jerry’s Team Up For New Ice Cream Flavor “To Confront Systemic Oppression And Stop Police Violence”

Ben & Jerry’s recently announced its upcoming “Change The Whirled” new vegan ice cream flavor, which was created to celebrate “[Colin] Kaepernick’s courageous work to confront systemic oppression and to stop police violence against Black and Brown people.” READ MORE

Recording Academy President Harvey Mason Jr. Issues Apology To Tiffany Haddish After She Was Offered No Compensation To Host 2021 Grammys Pre-Show

Tiffany Haddish spoke with Variety about turning down the opportunity to host the 2021 Grammys pre-show, and the president of the Recording Academy is now speaking out on her behalf. READ MORE

Disney+ Announces New Slate Of Upcoming Projects—Including “Sister Act 3” Produced By Tyler Perry, “Hocus Pocus 2” & A “Cheaper By The Dozen” Remake

Disney+ just announced a very long list of upcoming projects to keep you entertained for the next few years—and it includes some of our favorite family classics. READ MORE

Lil Baby Addresses Cheating Allegations, “N***as F**k Up Fasho But Who Go Harder For They Girl [Than] Me?”

Just days after his lavish 26th birthday celebration, the rapper was said to have paid a Las Vegas porn star, Ms. London, to have sex, according to the porn star herself. READ MORE

24-Year-Old Russian Woman Dies After Dropping Charging iPhone Into Bathwater

A 24-year-old Russian woman was electrocuted when her charging iPhone 8 accidentally fell into the water as she was taking a bath. READ MORE

CDC Director Ordered Emails To Be Deleted To Stop Experts Report On COVID-19 Risk To Children

The head of a congressional oversight committee accused the director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention of ordering an email, written by a top Trump administration health official, to be destroyed. READ MORE

Instagram and Facebook Makes ‘Vanish Mode’ Available To Its Users

In September a new Instagram messaging feature was introduced called “vanish mode,” which has recently become available to most users this week. READ MORE

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine: Curfew won’t apply to Browns home games

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said on Thursday that Cleveland Browns home games will be exempt from the state’s extended curfew. READ MORE

Fabolous Says Being A Rapper Has Become ‘The Most Dangerous Job In America’

On Thursday, Fabolous took to Instagram with a few words after hearing that fellow rapper Zoey Dollaz had been shot out in Miami. READ MORE

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: