The Bijou Star Files: Robin Thicke & April Love Geary Welcome Baby #3

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, December 14, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Robin Thicke & Girlfriend April Love Geary Welcome 3rd Child Together

He and his longtime girlfriend April Love Geary have welcomed their third child together, son Luca Patrick. READ MORE

PROUD BOYS CLASH WITH BLACK LIVES MATTER PROTESTERS… Many Arrests, Injuries, Stabbings

A Pro-Trump rally in Washington D.C. turned violent Saturday night as members of Proud Boys and Black Lives Matter protesters clashed … and it was ugly. READ MORE

TYLER PERRY Donating $100k …BREONNA TAYLOR’S BF’S DEFENSE

Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, is about to get a huge assist from one Tyler Perry as he ramps up to fight a lawsuit from one of the cops who raided his home …READ MORE

OFFSET NAH, I’M NOT TAKING COVID-19 VACCINE… Sorry, Just Don’t Trust It

Offset says he is not planning to get vaccinated for coronavirus — and his reasoning all boils down to trust and fairness. READ MORE

UNITED AIRLINES Explains Booting Family …OVER TODDLER REFUSING A MASK

United Airlines has responded to the incident, saying, “The health and safety of our employees and customers is our highest priority, which is why we have a multi-layered set of policies, including mandating that everyone onboard two and older wears a mask. READ MORE

ASHANTI Verzuz Battle w/ Keyshia Cole Postponed

It’s official, the Ashanti/Keyshia Verzuz battle will be pushed back a bit so Ashanti can recover. READ MORE

JILL BIDEN WRITER CALLS DOCTORAL DEGREE ‘FRAUDULENT’… Bizarre Comments Ignite Outrage

Joe Biden’s wife, Jill Biden, should stop insisting on people calling her “Dr.” because her doctorate is meaningless … so argues a writer, who’s getting destroyed over his hot take. READ MORE

REGINA HALL’S 50TH BIRTHDAY Drops Hilarious Song ‘A BITCH IS OLD *CLAP, CLAP* TODAY!’

Regina Hall turned 50 this weekend, but she has NOT lost her sense of humor … if anything, it’s sharper — and she’s leaning into it with an awesome song for her big day. READ MORE

‘TINY’ LISTER TELLS PAL, DON’T WORRY, ‘GOD’S GOT ME’ …

Scary Stream Before Death Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister’s condition in the days before his demise was alarming — but the guy was confident he’d be taken care of by the man upstairs. READ MORE

SALT-N-PEPA Pepa Sues Doctor …YOU BOTCHED MY BUTT!!!

Pepa from Salt-N-Pepa can’t shake her thang without pain and discomfort, because she claims a doctor pressured her into multiples butt surgeries and botched them. READ MORE

Battle Of The Bay: E-40 And Too Short Named Next ‘Verzuz’ Battle

Yay Areeeeeea! Two of the Northern California’s rap legends will be facing off in the next “Verzuz” matchup! E-40 and Too Short have just been added to the bill right ahead of Christmas. READ MORE

The Supreme Court Has Reportedly Rejected Donald Trump’s Attempt To Overturn The Presidential Election

For the past month, Donald Trump has been making many attempts to change the results of the presidential election. Donnie has filed various lawsuits in states across the country, but it looks like the Supreme Court has just rejected one of the suits filed by an attorney general. READ MORE

Trump Signs Executive Order Giving Federal Employees The Day Off On Christmas Eve

Donald Trump has once again signed an executive order that gives Federal employees the day off on Christmas Eve. READ MORE

Ohio Teacher Robbed At Knifepoint During Zoom Call With Student

A recently released convicted felon is likely on his way back to prison after robbing a teacher at knifepoint back in November. READ MORE

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: