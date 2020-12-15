The Bijou Star Files: Will Smith Plays Santa Claus For Cancer Patients

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, December 15, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

IG Model Claims Tristan Thompson Is Her Son’s Father, Calls Him Out Over DNA Test

A woman alleging to have had a child with NBA star Tristan Thompson shared a few words for the basketball star and his two children’s mothers…READ MORE

JOE BIDEN ELECTORAL COLLEGE SEALS PRESIDENTIAL VICTORY

Biden addressed the nation Monday after the Electoral College sealed his election victory over Trump, calling on America to set an example for the rest of the world with the peaceful transition. READ MORE

KEYONTAE JOHNSON HOOPS STAR IN MEDICALLY INDUCED COMA… After Collapsing On Court

Keyontae Johnson has been placed in a medically induced coma — but doctors are hoping to bring him out Monday afternoon, this according to his grandfather. READ MORE

COVID VACCINE BLACK WOMAN FIRST TO GET IT IN NY STATE… Black Doctor Led Research

There’s nothing for African-Americans to fear about the vaccination effort, because it wasn’t rushed and a Black doctor was at the forefront of research … so says Dr. Louito Edje. READ MORE

WILL SMITH PLAYS SANTA CLAUS WILL SMITH PLAYS SANTA CLAUS FOR TEEN W/ CANCER

Will Smith’s not playing games when it comes to bringing smiles this holiday season … and he’s pulling out all the stops with help from his celeb pals. READ MORE

NYC CATHEDRAL SHOOTING Captured on Video …

The moment a crazed gunman was shot to death on the steps of an NYC church was captured on camera — and the video is absolutely intense. READ MORE

Boosie Shares Hilarious Moment With His Mom After He Tells Her She Can’t Smoke Cigarettes In His Car

Boosie gave his fans a glimpse of that when he recently posted a video of himself in the car with his mother, as he hilariously told her that she couldn’t smoke any cigarettes in his car. READ MORE

Attorney General William Barr Unexpectedly Resigns With Just Weeks Left Of The Trump Administration

William Barr confirmed his resignation in a letter to Trump, stating that he was proud to have played a role in the Trump administration. READ MORE

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Declines Offer To Work In Biden Administration

As President-elect Joe Biden gathers a diverse cabinet of members to be apart of his incoming administration, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has turned down being apart of it. READ MORE

Six-Year-Old Boy Buys $16,000 Worth Of Items In Sonic Forces Mobile Game

A six-year-old, George Johnson, went on a shopping spree, buying magic rings while playing Sonic Forces on his mother’s phone. Jessica Johnson, the boy’s mother, filed a claim for reimbursement…READ MORE

Beignets To Be Sold For a Limited Time at Popeyes for Holiday Season

Popeyes is trying to step their dessert menu game up this holiday season by offering beignets stuffed with Hershey’s chocolate for a limited time…READ MORE

Dr. Jill Biden Responds to “Sexist” Wall Street Journal Opinion Piece

In a coded rebuttal against a “sexist” Wall Street Journal opinion piece that belittled her qualifications, Dr. Jill Biden has said that women’s achievements should be celebrated “rather than diminished.”…READ MORE

Former Secretary of Gov. Andrew Cuomo Accuses Him Of Sexually Harassing Her For Years, Cuomo Responds Not True

On Sunday, a former adviser to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo alleged that the politician sexually harassed her for years, and many “saw it, and watched.”…READ MORE

