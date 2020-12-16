The Bijou Star Files: Congratulation T.I. & Tiny Are Official Grandparents

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, December 16, 2020:

Congratulation T.I. & Tiny Are Official Grandparents!! Their Daughter Zonnique & Bandhunta Izzy Welcome Baby Girl On Tuesday December 15, 2020…READ MORE

DIONNE WARWICK, CHANCE, WEEKND TWITTER EXCHANGE HELPS FEED HUNGRY… With New Song

Dionne Warwick’s musings on Chance The Rapper and The Weeknd are turning into tangible benefits — they’re getting together to help feed the hungry. READ MORE

BIDEN’S INAUGURATION SMALLER CEREMONY, ‘REIMAGINED’ PARADE

President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration is getting scaled back due to the coronavirus pandemic … with safety protocols aiming to prevent a super spreader scenario. READ MORE

ATTEMPTED CARJACKING Driver Gets Away …RETURNS TO RUN OVER SUSPECTS!!!

Carjacking is a dangerous proposition … just ask these 2 men who nearly got trampled by a pissed off driver, and it’s all on video. READ MORE

CARDI B HAPPY 29TH, OFFSET Enjoy This Rare Lambo!!!

J Lo claims love don’t cost a thing, but Cardi B’s proving otherwise by handing Offset keys to a very rare Lamborghini for his 29th birthday. READ MORE

NFL’S LAMAR JACKSON I DIDN’T POOP MY PANTS ON ‘MNF’… ‘Didn’t Pull A Paul Pierce’

Lamar Jackson insists he was CRAMPING — not CRAPPING — and that’s why he raced to the locker room in the middle of “Monday Night Football.” READ MORE

Lizzo Speaks Out Following The Backlash She Received After Doing Smoothie Cleanse

Health is wealth! “Juice” singer Lizzo shared yesterday on TikTok that she did New York Times bestselling author JJ Smith’s 10-Day Smoothie Cleanse and it sparked quite a debate on social media. READ MORE

Ex-Wife Of Jeff Bezos, MacKenzie Scott, Donates More Than $130 Million To A Handful Of HBCUs

Christmas came early for a number of American organizations, including several Historically Black Colleges and Universities, as they recently received an enormous donation from MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of billionaire Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. MacKenzie just announced a whopping $4.1 billion donation to almost 400 organizations across the country—as she continues to give away her billion-dollar divorce settlement. READ MORE

Bow Wow Says He Has A Meeting With BET After Expressing His Desire To Bring Back Certain Shows To The Network

If you miss the old days when you used to rush home from school just to tune into your favorite show on BET. Don’t worry, it looks like Mr. 106 & Park, is working to bring back some of the classic shows to the network. READ MORE

Summer Walker Hints That She Is Pregnant With A Baby Girl

It has been about a month since Summer Walker let the world know that she and London On Da Track have a bundle of joy on the way, and the journey has definitely been an emotional rollercoaster for her since. READ MORE

Fetty Wap Brags About His Musical “Greatness” In Instagram Post—“Who’s Better Than Fetty?”

Fetty Wap decided to get on social media and let everyone know just how “gifted” he is. In a post on his Instagram stories, Fetty Wap was definitely feeling himself and wanted to let his fans know that he’s the best in the music game. READ MORE

Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church Reportedly Received $4.4 Million PPP Loan Through The Federal COVID-19 Relief Program

Joel Osteen and his incredibly popular Lakewood Church reportedly received hefty financial assistance due to the COVID-19 federal relief program. Explosive new reports reveal that Osteen’s Lakewood Church was the beneficiary of an almost $4.5 million PPP Loan, which is meant for much smaller companies impacted by COVID-19. READ MORE

Trump Says He’s Not Scheduled To Take The First Round Of The COVID-19 Vaccine—And Neither Is The Rest Of The White House Staff

As the first doses of the long-awaited COVID-19 vaccine are being administered throughout the U.S., Trump recently provided a surprising announcement about his own vaccination plans. Taking to Twitter, Trump revealed that he will not be among those who take the first round of the vaccine—and neither will members of the White House staff. READ MORE

HBO Max Honors Dave Chapelle’s Request To Take ‘Chappelle’s Show’ Off Streaming Platform

In November that Dave Chappelle went on Saturday Night Live and spoke out against ViacomCBS licensing ‘Chappelle’s Show’ without paying him. He asked fans to boycott the show altogether and requested streaming platforms Netflix and HBO Max to remove the show from their platforms. READ MORE

Michael Jackson’s Estate Wins Appeal In Lawsuit Over HBO’s ‘Leaving Neverland’ Documentary

Michael Jackson’s estate has been in an ongoing battle with HBO after the network released its Leaving Neverland documentary about his life in 2019, and an appeals court just turned things in their favor. READ MORE

LeBron James’ Foundation Set To Launch ‘House Three Thirty’ Which Focuses on Job Training And Financial Literacy

When it comes to bettering the Akron, OH community, there is nothing that NBA legend LeBron James won’t do. Through his ‘Lebron James Family Foundation’ (LJFF), he has revitalized Akron in several ways. READ MORE

Yelp Planning To Move $10 Million Of Its Cash Reserves Into Black-Owned Banks

Yelp recently confirmed that it plans to move $10 million of its current cash reserves into Black-owned banks—which is a big step for such a prominent company. READ MORE

Taraji P. Henson’s ‘Empire’ Spinoff Will Not Be Moving Forward At Fox—The Show Is Now Being Shopped To Other Outlets

Although the “Empire” series had already come to an end, earlier this year it was announced that a spinoff based on Taraji P. Henson’s character, Cookie Lyon, was in the works as she signed a first-look deal with 20th Century Fox TV. READ MORE

Jay Z’s ‘Roc Nation’ Partners With ‘Random House’ To Become ‘Roc Lit 101’, A New Literary Publisher

Jay Z’s Roc Nation made another exciting business move as it has teamed up with Random House, a division of Penguin Random House to form a literary publishing partnership called Roc Lit 101. READ MORE

Drew Sidora Shared That Nicki Minaj Criticized Her Weight When She Auditioned For Role About The Rapper’s Life

Drew Sidora revealed that she’s been on a weight loss journey in hopes of getting back the body she had while playing T-Boz in the CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story film. The mother-of-two shared a time when rap star Nicki Minajtold her that she now looks different than how she looked in the VH1 movie. READ MORE

Kylie Jenner & Kanye West Are The Highest Paid Celebs Of 2020 – LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant & The Rock Also Make List

If you ever wondered what celebrities were the highest paid even through a pandemic this year, we got you covered! READ MORE

Megan Thee Stallion Says She Was In A ‘Dark Place’ After Being Shot: Sometimes You Need A Day Where You Just Want To Holler

Megan Thee Stallion is opening up about her recent success, her friendship with Beyonce, and recovering in more ways than one after being shot earlier this year. READ MORE

