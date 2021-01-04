CLOSE
futurehistorymakers
HomeFuturehistorymakers

Nominate Today: AARP Presents: Community Cornerstone Award 2021

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

FHM X Community Corner Graphics

Source: N/A / n/a

Who comes to mind when you think of the Mayor of your block, the leader of your neighborhood, that voice on your street that everyone listens to? Nominate that person today for the Community Cornerstone Award sponsored by AARP! Do you know someone like this? Or perhaps it’s you! Nominate your Community Cornerstone below in honor of Black History Month. Tell us a little bit about them and how they are making the community a better place through their actions and leadership. The winner will receive an award at our Future History Makers Virtual Awards Ceremony during black history month on February 25th along with $1000!

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
FBN-JETS-BROWNS-COUCH-COUCH PASS
Here’s What Happened The Last Time The Browns…
 59 mins ago
01.04.21
Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns
The Browns Get Their TikTok On After Win…
 4 hours ago
01.04.21
The President and First Lady arrive on the South Lawn of the White House after returning from Florida, on December 31 in Washington, DC.
Trump Came For Raffensperger So Raffensperger Spilled The…
 5 hours ago
01.04.21
Nicki Minaj Swagged Her Son Out In A…
 6 hours ago
01.04.21
Exclusives
Close