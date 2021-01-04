Nominate Today: AARP Presents: Community Cornerstone Award 2021

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Who comes to mind when you think of the Mayor of your block, the leader of your neighborhood, that voice on your street that everyone listens to? Nominate that person today for the Community Cornerstone Award sponsored by AARP! Do you know someone like this? Or perhaps it’s you! Nominate your Community Cornerstone below in honor of Black History Month. Tell us a little bit about them and how they are making the community a better place through their actions and leadership. The winner will receive an award at our Future History Makers Virtual Awards Ceremony during black history month on February 25th along with $1000!

