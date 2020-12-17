CORONAVIRUS: Medina, Portage, Stark and Summit Move Down to Level 3 on Ohio’s Health Advisory Map

The latest update involving the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System has only one county remaining at Level 4 purple, while four others have moved back into Level 3 red.
Richland is now the sole Level 4 county. Medina, Portage, Stark and Summit County have each been downgraded to Level 3. All five counties are in Northeast Ohio.
“We’re seeing counties move to the Watch List and then purple when we’re seeing worsening trends in cases and healthcare indicators, and then a return to red when these all plateau at a very critical level,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said on Thursday.
DeWine said when the map was created, it provided a projection of where the virus was spreading, but since nearly all counties are at very high exposure, it’s not as helpful as an early warning sign.
Updated Advisory System map: We have one county continuing at purple: Richland. Miami County is new to the watch list. Wyandot County is red for first for the first time ever. pic.twitter.com/TbCnxR4nl1
— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) December 17, 2020
Nearly all of Ohio’s 88 counties, with the exception of five, are at Level 3.
Wyandot County has reached Level 3 for the first time and Miami County is now on the watch list for Level 4.
