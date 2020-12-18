The Bijou Star Files: LIFE IS, TOO SHORT VERZUZ E-40 This Saturday

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, December 18, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

TOO SHORT VERZUZ WITH E-40 IS ALL OAKLAND LOVE!!! There’s No Way I Can Lose

Too Short’s promising no hate between E-40 and him for their upcoming Verzuz, and instead of bad blood they’re dropping knowledge. READ MORE

VANESSA BRYANT FIRES BACK AT HER MOTHER Your Lawsuit Against Me Is Total BS

Vanessa Bryant is lashing back at her mother — claiming Sofia Laine only filed a lawsuit against her to “extort a financial windfall from our family.” READ MORE

CONNIE CHUNG Says WORKING WITH SAWYER AND WALTERS Was Like Tonya Harding Kneecapping Nancy Kerrigan

Connie Chung just went scorched earth on some huge names in news … saying working with Barbara Walters and Diane Sawyer was “not unlike what Tonya Harding did to Nancy Kerrigan.” READ MORE

NBA LAUNCHES INVESTIGATION Into Allegations Against Clippers, Jerry West

The allegations are spelled out in a lawsuit filed by Johnny Wilkes — who says West promised him $2.5 MILLION for helping the Clippers sign superstar free agent Kawhi Leonard in 2019. READ MORE

PFIZER COVID VACCINE PLACEBO PATIENTS FROM STUDY CAN CUT LINE To Get Vaccine Early

Membership has its benefits — people who participated in Pfizer’s vaccine trial, but only got the placebo, now have the chance to get the real vaccine earlier. READ MORE

Keyshia Cole Puts Fans On High Alert After Wiping Her Instagram Clean

The highly-anticipated Verzuz battle between Ashanti and Keyshia Cole was postponed, Keyshia may have just given them a new reason to be concerned. Seemingly out of the blue, Keyshia just wiped her entire Instagram clean of all posts—bringing up questions as to what’s really going on. READ MORE

Limited Series “Super Freak” About The Life Of Rick James Reportedly In The Works

According to multiple reports, a limited series is currently in the works set to document the career and drama-filled personal life of Rick James. READ MORE

Breonna Taylor’s Mother Calls On Joe Biden To Open A Larger Federal Investigation Into The Death Of Her Daughter & Other Victims Of Police Brutality

Joe Biden has just been called on to further handle the tragic passing of Breonna Taylor. Breonna’s mother, Tamika Palmer, just took out a full-page ad in the Washington Post calling on Joe Biden to open a larger federal investigation into her daughter’s death. READ MORE

Kansas Mayor Steps Down After Receiving Too Many Death Threats Over Mask Mandate Support

Imagine supporting a mask mandate because you care about humanity, but then people threaten your life. READ MORE

The Delusion: Trump Has Reportedly Been Convinced He Actually Won the Election, Tells Advisers He May Not Vacate the White House

Donald Trump might have to get forcibly-removed from the White House — because according to a new report he doesn’t plan on leaving. READ MORE

Twitter Is Now Testing Clubhouse-Style Audio Rooms Called ‘Spaces’

Twitter has begun testing its Spaces feature, the Clubhouse-style chat rooms it first announced last month. READ MORE

Texas Mom Tossed Dead 2-Year-Old Into Lake, Then Dressed Life-Sized Doll to Look Like Her Daughter Before Claiming She Went Missing

Tiaundra Christon called 911 to report her 2-year-old daughter went missing in a Texas park, prompting a massive search-and-rescue response involving nearly 200 people — including police and first-responders. READ MORE

Teyana Taylor on Her New Role as PrettyLittleThing Creative Director: ‘No One Can Put Me in a Box’

You can’t keep a good woman down. Just days after announcing that she is retiring from music amid clashes with her record label, Def Jam, Teyana Taylor was named creative director of the U.K-based retailer PrettyLittleThing. READ MORE

Offset Reflects On Losing An Uncle To COVID-19: I Never Thought My Generation Would Go Through This Type Of Time. READ MORE

Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson Tips Waitress $100 For Every Minute She Served Him Past Closing, Totaling $1,300

Former NFL star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, doesn’t mind dropping extra money for a good cause. READ MORE

Pepsi Teases New Limited Edition Chocolate & Marshmallow-Flavored Soda “Cocoa Cola”. READ MORE

