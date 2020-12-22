THE BIJOU STAR FILES: HAPPY BIRTHDAY JANICE COMBS TURNS 80

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, December 22, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Diddy’s Mama, Janice Combs, Celebrates Her 80th Birthday & She Looks Good!!!

Diddy sent a sweet message to his mama Janice “Mama” Combs and social media can’t stop talking about how good she looks at the age of 80! READ MORE

PRESIDENT-ELECT BIDEN GETS COVID-19 VACCINE

Gives Props to Trump President-elect Biden is one big step closer to inoculation against COVID-19 after taking the shot in his left arm … and actually thanking President Trump’s administration for making it happen. READ MORE

SANTA CLAUS Rescued by Firefighters …FROM TANGLING IN POWER LINES!!!

If Santa Claus is gonna come to town, successfully, he’s gonna have to keep a better eye out for power lines … and he’s damn lucky some mere mortals saved his ass this time. READ MORE

RAY J & PRINCESS LOVE LET’S HAVE BABY #3!!!… Who Cares We’re Getting Divorced???

Ray J and Princess Love are in the middle of a divorce … but that’s clearly not stopping them from possibly producing a third baby. But, slow your roll … the process wouldn’t be all fun and games. READ MORE

SHAQ I DIDN’T HIT ON MEGAN THEE STALLION… But I Respect The Twerk!!!

Shaquille O’Neal says everyone needs to chill about his “booty” comment to Megan Thee Stallion — saying he was just showing love, not trying to smash…READ MORE

COVID Stimulus Package to Make For-Profit Illegal Streaming a Felony Punishable by Up to 10 Years in Prison

If you’re out of a job because of COVID and you can’t afford Netflix, the pandemic might be set to get even worse.Lawmakers have squeezed controversial legislation into the draft of its COVID-19 stimulus bill, according to draft text of the legislation, illegal streaming for commercial profit could become a felony. READ MORE

9-Year-Old Ryan Kaji Named YouTube’s Highest Paid Star by ‘Forbes’ After Making $29.5 Million

Must be nice, Ryan Kaji, a 9-year-old boy, topped YouTube’s highest-paid stars list for 2020 by making nearly $30 million, to be precise $29.5 million. READ MORE

Kim Kardashian Giving $500 to 1K People: ‘I Want to Spread The Love’

Kim Kardashian wants to send $500 each to a thousand people in recognition of a tough year. It’s first come, first served, according to a tweet of hers late Monday afternoon. READ MORE

John Krasinski and Dwayne Johnson Announce $5 Million FedEx Donation for Toys for Tots Holiday Drive

John Krasinski brought back his web series after a seven-month hiatus to share some much-needed good news, holiday cheer and sexy Santa aka The Rock. READ MORE

Pharrell Jokes That He’d Snitch If Needed: I’m Not A Tough Guy, The FBI Is On Speed Dial

Pharrell Williams has no shame about being a snitch if it came to it. He said he doesn’t mind working with federal agents should a time come where it was needed. READ MORE

Barack Obama’s Favorite Music Of The Year Includes Megan Thee Stallion, Jhene Aiko & Lil Baby

From COVID-19 to heightened racial injustice, it’s no secret 2020 has been quite the year for most of us, but Barack Obama has shown love to the music that helped him get through it. READ MORE

The second stimulus check: When to expect it, how much you will get

Congress approved a $900 billion COVID-19 relief and spending bill Monday. Here’s when you could see the payments arrive and how much they will be…READ MORE

