Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell Welcome Baby Girl

“The best gift ever, we have been surprised with—A GIRL.”- Brittany Bell

Nick Cannon Visits Knott's Berry Farm

It appears that Nick Cannon and girlfriend Brittany Bell are ending 2020 on a high note after welcoming their second child, a baby girl.

 

On Saturday (Dec 26), Brittany Bell took to Instagram to announce the arrival of their new baby girl, Powerful Queen Cannon, writing that the latest addition was the “best gift ever.”

“The best gift ever ♥ we have been surprised with… A GIRL,” Bell wrote. “👑Powerful Queen Cannon👑 came this week perfect timing for Christmas. So much more to share. All I can say is that Nick was my rock through the most intense yet empowering natural water birth. It was nothing but POWERFUL ♥♥♥♥ Merry Christmas!!!! THANK YOU GOD ♥

The birth of the couple’s second child arrives on the heels of a tumultuous year for Nick Cannon. After being fired from his legendary improv show, “Wild ‘N Out”, for reportedly making anti-Semitic comments on his YouTube podcast, “Cannon’s Class,” ending his more than 20-year working relationship with ViacomCBS,Cannon later apologized for the remarks before taking a hiatus from social media and remains the host of reality singing competition series “The Masked Singer” on Fox.

While Cannon has yes to personally post on the news, judging from his previous post with son the couple’s 3-year old son, Golden, prior to little sister’s arrival, the fellas were getting ready to protect the newest bundle of joy.

Powerful Queen is Cannon and Bell’s second child, and Cannon’s fourth. The couple first welcomed their son, Golden “Sagon” Cannon, in February 2017; but Cannon also shares 9-year-old twins Moroccan Scott and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Exclusives
