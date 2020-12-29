THE BIJOU STAR FILES: Don’t Come For The Babies !!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, December 29, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Savannah James Respond To Reports That Bronny James Is Next On Larsa Pippen’s List, ” You Got The Right One”

Well, if you were waiting on Savannah James to respond to reports about her son being next on Larsa Pippen’slist, she just did, and she is not having it. READ MORE

Keyon Harrold Jr. Speaks Out After White Woman ‘Assaulted’ Him, Teen Son In Viral Video

Jazz Musician Keyon Harrold Jr. showed his injury that he said he sustained when the unidentified “Karen” assaulted him and his son in New York City on Saturday. He said the white woman’s behavior at the upscale Arlo SoHo hotel was “unacceptable” and called her a “crazy person” while lamenting how she interrupted his time with his son on the day after Christmas. READ MORE

‘BLACK-ISH’ CREATOR KENYA BARRIS SEEKS TRO AGAINST HIS SISTER …Stay Away from My Kids!!!

Kenya Barris — the creator of “Black-ish” and other spinoffs — is asking a judge to step in to force his sister to keep her distance … because he claims she’s cashing in on his name, and threatening his kids. READ MORE

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams Encourages LeBron James To Take The COVID-19 Vaccine

Now that the vaccine for COVID-19 has been approved and has become available, some public figures have taken the vaccination publicly to help encourage those who have been cautious of the vaccination. READ MORE

GUCCI MANE WIFEY GIFTS HIM ENORMOUS BLING SET… 20+ lbs. of Cuban Ice!!!

Gucci Mane should just up and move to the North Pole after this … ’cause the dude is iced like never before — literally, he says his wife hooked him up with some legendary bling. READ MORE

Beyoncé Gifts Gucci Mane’s Son Tiffany & Co. Baby Silverware [Video]

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’Oir’s son Ice Davis is only five days old and he’s already getting spoiled with a lavish gift from none other than Beyoncé. READ MORE

DR. DRE NICOLE’S GOTTA LEARN TO SPEND LESS… ‘Cause The Money Tree Is Going Away

Dr. Dre is warning his estranged wife … the party’s over when it comes to money, because he claims he’s giving her way more now than she’ll get when the divorce is final. READ MORE

ICE-T MY BIG FEAR OF APPEARING ON ‘MASKED DANCER’ …Busting My Ass!!!

Ice-T had just one worry about appearing on “The Masked Dancer” … busting his ass!!! READ MORE

Lyft Offering 60 Million Free & Discounted Rides To COVID-19 Vaccination Sites In Low-Income Areas

As the COVID-19 vaccination becomes more readily available to Americans, popular ride-sharing app Lyft has decided to pitch in to help. It was recently announced that Lyft is now offering free and discounted rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites in low-income areas. READ MORE

Amazon Delivery Worker Caught Stealing Packages From Route

A Missouri Amazon delivery worker has been caught stealing packages off the doorsteps of multiple homes on her route. READ MORE

Laid-Off Teacher Wins $250k Lottery Prize

It is no secret that the coronavirus pandemic took a huge toll on the economy. Hundreds of thousands of people lost their jobs, one individual being Joe Camp. READ MORE

US House approves $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks, bill heads to GOP-led Senate

Democrats had settled for smaller $600 payments in a compromise with Republicans over the big year-end relief bill Trump reluctantly signed into law. READ MORE

Columbus police officer Adam Coy fired in fatal shooting of Andre’ Hill. READ MORE

