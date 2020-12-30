CLOSE
Report: Dancer & “Breakin” Star Adolfo “Shabba-Doo” Quiñones Dies

Shabba Doo

Adolfo “Shabba-Doo” Quiñones, famed dancer and star of the films “Breakin‘” and “Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo” has reportedly passed away. A friend and fellow Dancer, singer Toni Basil, confirmed the news on her social media accounts.

Details are unknown at this time but yesterday (December 29th), Quinones posted on his social media accounts that he tested negative for COVID-19. His mother tested positive and battled COVID-19 just last month.

The Chicago-Born Quiñones, famously known by “Shabba-Doo” was a member of The Original Lockers along with “What’s Happenin’” star Fred “Rerun” Berry and Basil.

The group pioneered “Locking” or Pop-Locking and was featured on Soul Train. His major moment came as O-Zone, the name of his famous character in the Breakin‘ series. The Breakin series is one of the first films that featured Hip-Hop and Break-Dancing. Quiñones also a choreographer for artists including Madonna, Lionel Richie, and Luther Vandross.

Adolfo “Shabba-Doo” Quiñones was 65 years old.

Report: Dancer & “Breakin” Star Adolfo “Shabba-Doo” Quiñones Dies  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

