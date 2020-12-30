CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

OHIO NEWS: Statewide Curfew Extended Through January 23rd

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Home Health Aids face Danger from PPE Shortage

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

2020 is almost over, but Ohio’s statewide curfew to help reduce the further spread of COVID-19 is going to continue well into the first month of 2021.

Governor Mike DeWine has an announced the extension of the state’s curfew that will remain until at least Jan. 23.  It runs every day from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

It does not apply to those coming and going from work, those who have an emergency or need medical care. It’s also not intended to stop anyone from getting groceries or going to the pharmacy.

Also allowed is carryout purchases and drive-thru at fast-food restaurants.

The cutoff time for selling food and drinks to customers for those stopping inside the businesses is 10 p.m.

So why is the state curfew being extended once again?

Gov. DeWine explains how it is unclear the Holiday season might “have on our hospital and health care systems.”

Another reason to end 2020 and start 2021 very safely.

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Brad Lee and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of The Washington Post and Getty Images

First through Third Tweet and Third and Fourth Picture Courtesy of Twitter

Governor DeWine Address Ohioans, Warns of Shut Down in a Week
7 photos

Videos
Latest
Family Of Keyon Harrold Jr Demand Assault Charges Be Filed After False Theft Charges
Woman Who Claimed Keyon Harrold’s Son Stole Her…
 1 hour ago
12.30.20
Celebrities Visit Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family"
R.I.P. Dawn Wells of ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Fame Has…
 2 hours ago
12.30.20
Sam Sylk at Sylk's Restaurant
Sam Sylk Named Entrepreneur Of The Year By…
 3 hours ago
12.30.20
R&B Super Jam
Happy Birthday Tyrese: Divorce, Stolen Car, Thief Bailout,…
 5 hours ago
12.30.20
Exclusives
Close