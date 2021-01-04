The Bijou Star Files: This Wasn’t ‘SoHo Karen’s’ First Rodeo

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 4, 2021:

DONALD TRUMP PISSED OFF FAUCI GETTING ALL THE COVID CREDIT …He Works For Me!!!

Donald Trump has no shame when it comes to grousing that he’s not getting the credit and praise others are getting in the COVID fight, and it seems the person who pisses him off most is one Dr. Anthony Fauci. READ MORE

SOHO HOTEL ‘KAREN’ ARRESTED WITH HER MOM …For Another Hotel Disturbance At Peninsula

The woman who attacked a black teen after falsely accusing him of stealing her iPhone seems to have a penchant for creating disturbances in hotels, because she was arrested for one back in February. READ MORE

SOHO KAREN BLACK TEEN FALSELY ACCUSED SEEKS THERAPY… Why Me???

The Black teenager who was falsely accused of stealing a woman’s phone is now in need of therapy because the incident has seriously scarred him … this according to his parents. READ MORE

PRINCE IRS CLAIMS ESTATE GROSSLY UNDERVALUED… Demands Millions More In Taxes

Prince‘s death has been riddled in estate challenges for years, and now the IRS is getting into the act, claiming the folks managing the estate have grossly undervalued it. READ MORE

SNOOP DOGG TO EMINEM ‘SOFT ASS S***’ ON ‘ZEUS,’ SHADY …Don’t Make Me Answer!!!

Snoop Dogg is finally speaking out after being dissed by Eminem on a new song — this after Snoop kinda dissed Shady himself — and it sounds like a good old-fashioned hip-hop beef is cookin’. READ MORE

SENATOR MITCH MCCONNELL KENTUCKY HOME VANDALIZED We Want Our Stimulus Cash!!!

Senator Mitch McConnell just got a message from constituents they are pissed off at him for not passing the $2,000 stimulus bill, and they delivered the message via spray paint. READ MORE

Columbus Police ANDRE HILL Body Cam Video Shows Cops Failed To Give First Aid… FOR 10 MINUTES AFTER SHOOTING HIM

Andre Hill, the black man who was shot and killed by a Columbus, Ohio cop, lay dying for a full 10 minutes before he received ANY first aid from officers … this based on newly-released body cam video. READ MORE

NICKI MINAJ IMPOSSIBLY CUTE BABY PICS

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty know how to make a cute kid. READ MORE

MICHAEL BLACKSON COVID KILLED MY SEX DRIVE …Wish I Had The Vaccine!!!

Michael Blackson has a very important reason why people should get the COVID vaccine … he says it’s better than getting the virus, which he claims left his penis limp. READ MORE

SAINT WEST GIVES HIMSELF A HAIRCUT …Kim Says It’s a Cute ‘Do

Kim Kardashian’s son must have known 2020 was the year of self-haircuts, because he got one in just in the nick of time … and his Mom wasn’t too mad about it. READ MORE

Ceaser Emanuel Speaks Out After His Daughter Calls Him Out & Alleges That He Hit Her

The gram got a little heated when Ceaser Emanuel from Black Ink Crew was called out by his 16-year-old daughter Cheyenne. She alleged that she was beaten by her father a few months back and said that she would never forgive him or claim him as a father moving forward. READ MORE

Young Thug Says He Was “Speaking Too Fast” In Regard To Recent Comments Made About Jay-Z

Young Thug does not want any problems, y’all! He recently made some very bold comments comparing his catalog of music to that of Jay-Z, and says he was “speaking too fast” when he said what she said. READ MORE

If You Plan On Traveling To Canada, You Will Need A Negative COVID-19 Test And Quarantine For 14 Days

On Thursday, it was announced that starting January 7, anyone traveling to Canada will need to provide a negative COVID-19 test before boarding and will still need to quarantine for 14 days. READ MORE

New COVID-19 Strain Found In Florida; Third Confirmed US Case

A new strain of COVID-19 that was originally discovered in the United Kingdom has made its way into the United States. On Thursday, the Florida Department of Health reported its first case. READ MORE

America’s Rollout Of COVID-19 Vaccine Is Already A Disaster

Now that the COVID-19 vaccine has finally arrived, the health care system shows signs of an utter failure to administer it with the urgency necessary to help dying patients. READ MORE

Teyana Taylor’s “Aunties 360” Company Has A 5 Acre Compound That Includes Production, Dance, Recording & Prop Studio

Teyana Taylor revealed that her company, “Aunties 360” closed on their very own 5 acre compound which will include production, dance, recording, prop studio, equipment and 360 green screen rooms. READ MORE

Ashanti No Longer Has COVID-19: Feeling Grateful

Singer Ashanti is in good spirits after recovering from COVID-19. READ MORE

Master P Says He’s Working On Bringing His Own Biopic To Life: I Wanted People To Know My Story

It looks like a Master P biopic will be coming to a screen near you. During a recent interview, rapper/businessman Master P revealed that he has plans to bring his own biopic entitled Ice Cream Man: King of the Southto life! READ MORE

YK Osiris Trades In His Luxury Cars For A Hyundai: I Ain’t Gotta Floss

Florida artist YK Osiris says that he is done with luxury cars and traded them all in for something a little more humbling – a Hyundai. READ MORE

Drake Tops The List of The Most-Streamed Artists of 2020

We have seen the lists for the top Soundcloud, Apple Music, or Spotify artists, but what about all of them combined? Drake tops the list with 5.6 billion streams, to no one’s shock. READ MORE

Man Was Dancing with His Gun When It Went Off on New Year’s Eve, Killing 4-Year-Old Girl

A man dancing with a gun on New Year’s Eve accidentally fired his weapon, fatally shooting a 4-year-old girl inside a Dallas-area home. READ MORE

Browns to face Steelers in Wild Card round on Sunday Night Football; Game will air on WKYC Channel 3

The Cleveland Browns will face the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round on Sunday Night Football. READ MORE

Trump asks Georgia election officials to ‘find’ votes during call with Sec. of State

11Alive obtained a recording from a government source of Trump pressuring Raffensperger to “recalculate” the vote count because “I just want to find 11,780 votes.” READ MORE

ELECTORAL COLLEGE D.C. BRACING FOR PROTESTS, UNREST When Congress Counts the Votes

It’s hard to keep track of how many times Joe Biden‘s been confirmed as the next U.S. President, but there are still some formalities left to make it official … and D.C. officials are concerned the next one could lead to more civil unrest. READ MORE

Ahmaud Arbery Murder Suspects Ask That Ahmaud Is Not Referred To As A ‘Victim’ During The Upcoming Trial

With the murder trial for Ahmaud Arbery approaching, the murder suspects, Travis and Greg McMichael have some requests before everything begins. READ MORE

Ne-Yo Proposes To Wife Crystal Smith Again After They Separated Earlier This Year (Video)

Ne-Yo and Crystal Smith have been on a path of love and romance ever since the couple decided to hit the brakes on their divorce. READ MORE

Will.i.am Says ‘It Hurts’ That The Black Eyed Peas Aren’t Considered A ‘Black Group’

No one will deny that the Black Eyed Peas had hits but it apparently hits home for the group’s founder Will.i.am that the group is counted out in spaces that mean the most to him. READ MORE

Tory Lanez Buys Billboard In Times Square Proclaiming He’s “The Greatest Artist In The World”

Posting to social media, Tory Lanez shared video of the massive billboard he recently bought in Times Square proclaiming to be the world’s greatest artist. READ MORE

Busy Philipps shares her oldest child, 12, is gay and uses they/them pronouns

Busy Philipps is supporting her oldest child, Birdie, who is gay and uses they/them pronouns, the star recently revealed. READ MORE

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am

