VP Elect Kamala Harris Encourages Everyone To ‘Trust The Science’ Regarding The Covid Vaccine [INTERVIEW]

Photo by

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

VP Elect Kamala Harris Encourages Everyone To ‘Trust The Science’ Regarding The Covid Vaccine [INTERVIEW]

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

As excited as we are to get out of 2020 and into 2021, we must still continue to follow proper health measures as Covid-19 cases continue to rise in the United States and the vaccine process has hit a few speed bumps.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Vice President Elect Kamala Harris joined the Rickey Smiley Morning Show to open up about her experience taking the coronavirus vaccine, and why she wants EVERYONE to not only trust her and the administration, but to listen to the scientist!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

She goes into detail regarding what she thinks her biggest obstacles will be when she gets in office regarding affective distribution, and what the Senate election in Georgia can mean for the entire United States, which takes place January 5th, 2021.

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

 

VP Elect Kamala Harris Encourages Everyone To ‘Trust The Science’ Regarding The Covid Vaccine [INTERVIEW]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
FBN-JETS-BROWNS-COUCH-COUCH PASS
Here’s What Happened The Last Time The Browns…
 46 mins ago
01.04.21
Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns
The Browns Get Their TikTok On After Win…
 4 hours ago
01.04.21
The President and First Lady arrive on the South Lawn of the White House after returning from Florida, on December 31 in Washington, DC.
Trump Came For Raffensperger So Raffensperger Spilled The…
 5 hours ago
01.04.21
Nicki Minaj Swagged Her Son Out In A…
 6 hours ago
01.04.21
Exclusives
Close