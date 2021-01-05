The Bijou Star Files: Luther Called Po Po On En Vogue On Tour!?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 5, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

En Vogue’s Dawn Robinson Recalls Luther Vandross Calling Police On Group For Passing His Dressing Room To Get On Stage

Dawn Robinson of R&B group En Vogue revealed new details about their time on Luther Vandross‘s Never Let Me Go tour in the early ’90s. READ MORE

Eminem Had To Relearn How To Rap Because of Drug Addiction

Eminem revealed he had to relearn how to rap because of his drug addiction. READ MORE

EMINEM I’M REALLY SORRY RIHANNA …No Memory of Recording ‘Stupid’ Old Diss

Eminem already apologized to Rihanna for an old leaked diss by saying sorry on his new track, “Zeus” … but he’s going the extra mile to show just how sorry he is. READ MORE

WNBA’S RENEE MONTGOMERY I’M A CO-OWNER OF PRO FOOTBALL TEAM… With Marshawn Lynch!!!

WNBA star Renee Montgomery has a brand new business partner — she’s joined Marshawn Lynch as a co-owner of a football team in the new Fan Controlled Football league! READ MORE

NICKI MINAJ $200 MIL ‘RICH SEX’ LAWSUIT… From Credited Song Writer

Nicki Minaj’s being sued for more than $200 million over her song “Rich Sex” … which a Queens rapper claims she ripped off after he played it for her. READ MORE

Raz-B Alleges His B2K Group Mates Blocked Him On Instagram

While it’s no secret there is a dysfunctional relationship between one of the Millennium’s largest groups, B2K, it seems like the long-standing beef reignited today on Instagram. READ MORE

Justin Bieber Shuts Down Reports Of Him Becoming A Minister

Justin Bieber cleared the air and shut down the claims via Instagram in a series of posts. He wrote, “I’M NOT STUDYING TO BE A MINISTER OR ANYTHING EVEN CLOSE TO THAT. I HAVE NO DESIRE FOR THAT. THIS IS FAKE NEWS.” READ MORE

Bobby Shmurda Now Expected To Be Released Toward End Of February

There’s a good chance Bobby Shmurda will get out of jail months before his initial release date after it was revealed Monday that a conditional release date has been set for next month! READ MORE

Keyshia Ka’oir Shares That Gucci Mane Gifted Her $1 Million For Her Push Present

As many of you know, Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir just welcomed a new addition to their family. Just before Christmas, the couple announced that they welcomed their first child together, Ice Davis, and ever since they have been head over hills when it comes to their little one. READ MORE

Los Angeles County Named The No. 1 Most Dangerous Area In The U.S. By FEMA

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) put out a report in which the agency calculated the risk for every county in America for 18 types of natural disasters including earthquakes, hurricanes, floods, volcanoes and even tsunamis. READ MORE

Blackwater Contractor Pardoned By Trump Says “I Feel Like I Acted Correctly”; Killed 14 Civilians In Baghdad

In December, Donald Trump pardoned four former Blackwater contractors for their part in the 2007 shooting rampage that left 14 unarmed civilians dead in Baghdad. Evan Liberty was one of the four contractors who was pardoned. READ MORE

Ted Cruz and Other Republican Senators Plan To Vote Against Electoral Votes

It’s official, Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans are sore losers. Since the historical election results revealed Joe Biden as the President-elect, many Trump supporters, especially those in a position of power, have been adamant about overturning the results. READ MORE

DaBaby Crowns Himself and Lil Wayne The “Best Rappers Alive”

DaBaby has offered his own glowing self-appraisal, labelling himself and Lil Wayne as the “best rappers alive”. The lofty estimation came in the caption of a new Instagram post, which showed the two rappers kicking back while taking a break from recording new music together.READ MORE

Lori Harvey ‘Hesitant’ To Flaunt Her New Relationship With Michael B. Jordan

It started with being spotted during Thanksgiving and now we are here. The situation between Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan appears to be heating up, but Lori isn’t ready to put it all out there just yet. READ MORE

Inflatable Costume Linked to 44-Person California Hospital COVID-19 Outbreak

A California hospital believes that an inflatable costume may be partly responsible for a massive COVID-19 outbreak that has infected at least 44 employees, The San Francisco Chronicle reports. READ MORE

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Gifts Friend Who Took Him In As A Teenager With A Brand New Car

Actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is currently on set a TV series about his life, called “Young Rock” and in the midst of filming, he gifted a man who took him in, when he was younger and had no money, with a brand new car. READ MORE

Cleveland, Akron in national spotlight for crime in 2020

A sobering reality is placing Cleveland and Akron in the national spotlight. In 2020, both cities saw a massive uptick in violent crime. READ MORE

$600 stimulus: Watch your mail and be patient, IRS says

Some who have direct deposit have already seen their stimulus payments arrive. But, it will be longer for those getting a check or card. READ MORE

Groups react to Gov. DeWine signing ‘stand your ground’ legislation Ohio is now the 36th state to adopt this type of legislation.

In 90 days, the “Stand Your Ground” legislation will go into effect in Ohio. It has some Ohioans questioning if this law is what the state needs right now. READ MORE

TYRESE TO SAMANTHA I DIDN’T LOCK YOU OUT OF HOUSE …Ease Up On Child Support!!!

Tyrese’s estranged wife filed for divorce more than 3 months before he announced their split, and she claims he changed the locks at their home … something Tyrese denies. READ MORE

Ex & Alleged Mother To NFL Player Von Miller’s Unborn Child Alleges He Said, “Praying For A Miscarriage,” In Text Messages

Denver Broncos player Von Miller and his ex Megan Denise put us in their business, Roomies. According to Megan’s IG stories, a lot happened between the two, and she is allegedly pregnant with his unborn child. READ MORE

Arrogant Tae Volunteers To Get Mary J. Blige’s Character Monet Tejada’s Wigs Together For Season 2 Of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

We’re not even going to talk about what happened in the finale for “Power Book II: Ghost” right now, so no need to worry about any spoilers. READ MORE

Nancy Pelosi Narrowly Wins Reelection As House Speaker

On Sunday, Nancy Pelosi was reelected as House Speaker. READ MORE

McDonald’s Launching Three New Chicken Sandwiches In February—Spicy Chicken, Crispy Chicken & Deluxe Chicken

Following the massive success of the Popeyes chicken sandwich and the always popular Chik-fil-A chicken sandwich, McDonald’s is now coming for the throne. READ MORE

Former Church Pastor Now Works As A Life Coaching Stripper Making 100K A Month

A former pastor has now found her new calling as a Life Coaching Stripper, making $100,000 a month servicing her clients. READ MORE

Fabolous Shows Love For Emily B In Heartfelt Post: Having Someone To Love Is GOALS

Fabolous and Emily B have certainly had their very public ups and downs over the years they’ve been together, but it looks like they’re back on track. READ MORE

Whole Foods CEO Blasted for Suggesting Americans Need Better Diets Instead of Real Healthcare

Whole Foods CEO John Mackey is facing much-deserved backlash over his comments on the state of America’s healthcare. READ MORE

