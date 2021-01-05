CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Pharmacist Arrested For Tampering With COVID-19 Vaccines; Believed Vaccine Would Change Peoples DNA

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

FRANCE-HEALTH-VIRUS-VACCINE

Source: CHRISTOPHE SIMON / Getty

According to CBS News, a Wisconsin pharmacist was fired and arrested after allegedly tampering with COVID-19 vaccine doses, which arrived at his pharmacy. According to authorities the man believed the vaccine could change peoples DNA. Grafton police say Steven Brandenburg purposefully removed 57 vials of the Moderna vaccine from the pharmacy refrigerator at the Aurora Medical Center, leaving them out overnight.

Aurora Medical Center had to throw out more than 500 doses of the vaccine, which cost them roughly between $8,000 and $11,000. Some people have already received the bad batch, but authorities believe none of the patients were at any serious medical risk.

There is no evidence the e Moderna vaccine is harmful or can change a persons DNA.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE 

Pharmacist Arrested For Tampering With COVID-19 Vaccines; Believed Vaccine Would Change Peoples DNA  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Quincy Jones hand and footprint ceremony at TCL Chinese Theater
Dre Day Say He Is Okay…After Suffering A…
 6 mins ago
01.06.21
Report: “Real Housewives of Potomac” Looking To Cast…
 17 hours ago
01.06.21
GRAMMY Awards Arrivals 2020
2021 Grammy Awards Delayed Until March Due to…
 18 hours ago
01.05.21
Video stores fight for survival
Family Video to Shut Down the Rest of…
 19 hours ago
01.05.21
Exclusives
Close