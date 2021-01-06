Here’s What You Need To Know About The Coronavirus Vaccine [WATCH]

Yesterday was the deadliest day of the coronavirus pandemic. The virus hit a record-breaking high with 3, 775 deaths. Dr. Collier stops by the show to explain the major details of the coronavirus vaccine. There are currently two different vaccines on the market and the doctor breaks down the differences between the two. He also answers listener questions about the vaccine, coronavirus, and how to protect yourself during the pandemic.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
President Donald Trump Blames Barack Obama For Coronavirus Fumble
President Donald Trump Blames Barack Obama For Coronavirus Fumble
1.
1 of 15
Trump has been in charge of the country for more than three years. The main outbreak-related action he took was to disband the pandemic preparedness unit within the White House and try to slash CDC funding. Now he's blaming Obama. He is so unbelievably unfit for office. https://t.co/IgelttF0EL— Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) March 13, 2020
2.
2 of 15
As Trump tries blaming Obama for CDC problems, let's recall:— Chris Lu (@ChrisLu44) March 13, 2020
-Every Trump budget has proposed cutting CDC's budget. His OMB chief still backs cutting $1.2 billion this year
-Trump's 2017 hiring freeze left 700 CDC positions vacant
(From May 2017👇) https://t.co/q5hO0g9flt
3.
3 of 15
I am at my fucking wit’s end that this man’s whims are actively endangering us in a very real way and I just want to cry. People are literally dying and all he cares about is blaming Obama. pic.twitter.com/u2fywPHfxZ— Kyle "I will not not be rich" Thomas (@khemingway) March 13, 2020
4.
4 of 15
Blaming Obama? WTF #ImpeachTrump again, before he kills any more of us. Puerto Rico was his warm-up.— Denise Oliver-Velez 💛 (@Deoliver47) March 13, 2020
5.
5 of 15
Stop blaming Obama you did this it's your fault the CDC doesn't have any test kits because you fired everybody be a grown ass man take fucking responsibility for once pic.twitter.com/hg5saolbih— Marylyn Johnson (@Marylyn33506664) March 13, 2020
6.
6 of 15
Lies.— Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) March 13, 2020
Trump is again blaming Obama for his coronavirus testing failures.
Did Obama make Trump fire the NSC team responsible for global pandemics? No.
Did Obama force Trump’s CDC to deny WHO tests, create their own, and restrict testing criteria? No.
Lame, weak deflection. https://t.co/k3E6ez3LKY
7.
7 of 15
You’ve been in office OVER 3 YEARS! Do something besides blaming Obama for your shortcomings. You are so incompetent. pic.twitter.com/FvIUhhoGAt— G.R. Scott (@LakevilleGal) March 13, 2020
8.
8 of 15
Trump bitch ass is blaming obama ad the cdc for the #Covid_19 virus even tho his dumbass fired their pandemic committee and his dumbass knew since January and did nothing bout it. This idhis fucking fault. pic.twitter.com/1oQcFeQqrn— Brown eyes 👁 She/Her (@purpleisdabest) March 13, 2020
9.
9 of 15
Blaming #Obama? Seriously? This is like having your house robbed and blaming the prior owner for not having installed the best locks. You’re a moron... and a failure. And a sociopath who’s causing Americans to DIE... #Trump #coronavirus— Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) March 13, 2020
10.
10 of 15
It was 13 days ago that Trump called the coronavirus a hoax at a campaign rally... today he’s blaming Obama for his lack of response to it. pic.twitter.com/D6MRH3FVy0— Holly Lee (@LeeHolly81) March 13, 2020
11.
11 of 15
If you’ve been president for 3 years and you are blaming Obama and the cdc for this situation does that mean that the stock market rising still for last for 3 years wasn’t trumps doing? Can’t have it both ways— Paul Tre (@Stupid_as_a_fox) March 13, 2020
12.
12 of 15
Blaming. Obama. Is. Not. Leadership.— Eric Wolfson (@EricWolfson) March 13, 2020
Besides, we all already know how well you measure up to him. pic.twitter.com/ty2Db2Gl5Z
13.
13 of 15
You’re a full grown fat a** man who responds to situation like a child. Stop blaming Obama! You have proven to be an inept leader, you shoot from the hip and lack the necessary vision and knowledge to adequately lead, especially during a crisis. pic.twitter.com/jCIt9ZXOXd— John Josephs (@jjkona1107) March 13, 2020
14.
14 of 15
When Trump realizes blaming Obama for the way he handled and lied about the Coronavirus won’t work, who will he blame next?— Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) March 13, 2020
15.
15 of 15
So trump is now blaming Obama, Biden and the CDC Apparently he has not been in charge of the federal government until yesterday...or was he in charge while cutting the budget? What about last week when he said there are millions of tests available? #confused #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/vFUfhrG50U— Martina Navratilova (@Martina) March 13, 2020
Here’s What You Need To Know About The Coronavirus Vaccine [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com