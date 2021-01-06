Videos Show All Hell Breaking Loose At The Capitol While Congress Counts Electoral College Votes
Violence ensued as white supremacists attempted to storm the Capitol amid challenges to President-elect Joe Biden's victory.
Posted 6 hours ago
UPDATED: 7:10 p.m. ET, Jan. 6, 2021 —
After ignoring multiple request to censor Donald Trump’s Twitter account in totality over the last four years, the social media platform finally complied after the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
Twitter removed three tweets from Trump’s account and revealed that it will be locked for 12 hours following. The social media app released a statement that if Trump continues to violate Twitter’s policy, his account will be permanently censured.
BREAKING: Twitter: "Future violations of the Twitter Rules, including our Civic Integrity or Violent Threats policies, will result in permanent suspension of the" president's account.
— NBC News (@NBCNews) January 7, 2021
One of the tweets in question that were removed from Trump’s account was the video he posted on Wednesday afternoon repeating unfounded voter fraud claims and relaying his love for the violent insurgents at the Capitol.
According to NBC News, YouTube and Facebook also removed the video from their platforms.
UPDATED: 6:10 p.m. ET, Jan. 6, 2021 —
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer plans to resume the Electoral Count at 8 p.m. ET.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said the Senate will come back into session at 8 p.m. Eastern, CNN is reporting
— Emma Kinery (@EmmaKinery) January 6, 2021
UPDATED: 6:10 p.m. ET, Jan. 6, 2021 —
The woman who was struck by a bullet during the chaos of domestic terrorists storming the Capitol has died, according to NBC News who confirmed with law enforcement sources.
NBC News: The woman shot today inside the U.S. Capitol building has died, multiple law enforcement officials say.
Reported by @PeteWilliamsNBC & @anblanx
— Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) January 6, 2021
LATEST from US Capitol:
• Trump supporters storm building
• Woman shot in Capitol has died; 5 taken to hospital
• At least one IED found on Capitol grounds
• Senators determined to stay until counting finished
• DC curfew begins 6 pm
Live coverage: https://t.co/sSH8cM09jq
— NBC News (@NBCNews) January 6, 2021
UPDATED: 5:10 p.m. ET, Jan. 6, 2021 —
Members of “The Squad” are using their legislative powers to hold Trump accountable over Wednesday’s violence. Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar tweeted that she intends to draw up Articles of Impeachment against Trump and his removal by the Senate, backed by Rep. Ayanna Pressley. The notice comes less than two weeks prior to Trump’s departure on Jan. 20, Inauguration Day.
I am drawing up Articles of Impeachment.
Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate.
We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath.
— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 6, 2021
Donald J. Trump should immediately be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate as soon as Congress reconvenes.
This is dangerous & unacceptable.
— Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) January 6, 2021
Newly elected Congresswoman Cori Bush introduced a resolution asking that members of Congress who participated in undermining the election be expelled.
I believe the Republican members of Congress who have incited this domestic terror attack through their attempts to overturn the election must face consequences. They have broken their sacred Oath of Office.
I will be introducing a resolution calling for their expulsion. pic.twitter.com/JMTlQ4IfnR
— Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) January 6, 2021
In a later tweet Omar promised that the counting of the votes will resume even as extremists work to thwart the process.
Rest assured, this day will not end without us finishing the work Congress is supposed to carry out.
We will not let our Constitution be trampled on by a mob and threaten by a tyrant.
Democracy will prevail.
— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 6, 2021
UPDATED: 4:30 p.m. ET, Jan. 6, 2021 —
Trump tweeted another bizarre, unhinged video finally asking insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol on Wednesday to retreat.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1346928882595885058?s=20
“We love you, you’re very special,” he says at one point in the video.
The video comes as reports from the White House surface that Trump resisted advisor’s advice to condemn the violence.
In contrast, President-elect Joe Biden spoke from Delaware calling for the distractors to retreat. “Our democracy is under unprecedented assault,” Biden said.
President-elect Biden addresses the nation: https://t.co/BXM3SZK25R
— Biden-Harris Presidential Transition (@Transition46) January 6, 2021
When asked if he had concerns around Inauguration, he responded sharply that he had none.
“I am not concerned about my safety, security or the Inauguration. I am not concerned. The American people are going to stand up, stand up now. Enough is enough is enough,” he said as he exited stage.
Trump’s daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump stirred up more contention earlier in the afternoon in a now deleted tweet where she called the domestic terrorists’ at the Capitol “patriots.”
Eva Braun is not helping the situation. pic.twitter.com/081slEvK9q
— Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) January 6, 2021
According to The New York Times, at least two explosives and mysterious package were discovered on Wednesday during the attempted coup. Police recovered a set of explosives at the Beltway headquarters of the Republican National Committee and on the grounds of the Capitol. A suspicious package was intercepted at the Democratic National Committee headquarters.
UPDATED: 3:40 p.m. ET, Jan. 6, 2021 —
Reversing course from an earlier report, the D.C. National Guard has been activated, according to CNN. Police in riot gear have also arrived at the scene.
However more harrowing imagery comes from inside the Capitol as thugs and extremists continue their coup attempt against the Democratic process.
Cops are taking selfies with the terrorists. pic.twitter.com/EjkQ83h1p2
— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 6, 2021
That’s the confederate flag flying outside the Senate chamber pic.twitter.com/1XB5TlAsuv
— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021
UPDATED: 3:40 p.m. ET, Jan. 6, 2021 —
After multiple reports warning that shots were fired in the Capitol, CNN confirmed that a woman is being treated in critical condition after she was shot in the chest.
A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the chest on the Capitol grounds, according to two sources familiar with the matter https://t.co/4Gx8sReUCd
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 6, 2021
According to NBC News White House Correspondent Geoff Bennett, at least five people have been transported to the hospital, one being a police officer.
One person is in critical condition after being shot at the U.S. Capitol and at least 5 people have been transported to the hospital per D.C. EMS. One of those transported was a law enforcement officer. Several officers have been treated for pepper spray exposure. Via @Tom_Winter
— Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) January 6, 2021
UPDATED: 3:20 p.m. ET, Jan. 6, 2021 —
Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser just instituted a mandatory curfew from 6 p.m Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday barring any non-essential travel in and out of the city. Essential workers are not included.
Today, I'm ordering a citywide curfew for the District of Columbia from 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6, until 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 7. pic.twitter.com/lp6Pt3DcYC
— Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 6, 2021
UPDATED: 3:00 p.m. ET, Jan. 6, 2021 —
The violent clashes which began outside the Capitol building in Washington D.C. have made their way inside as white supremacists and pro-Trump extremists make their way inside on Wednesday.
I've been apart of protests and actions *in this very spot* and holy shit we would have all been dead if we behaved like this.
How is this happening?
We know. https://t.co/efQyKkrcsB
— Sabrina Hersi Issa (@beingbrina) January 6, 2021
Holy shit pic.twitter.com/dofEG2SmqP
— Jim Newell (@jim_newell) January 6, 2021
Trump supporters smashing windows to break into the U.S. Capitol Building.
Donald Trump needs to be charged with inciting a riot while he’s still in office, and he needs to be hauled out of that office now by police AND ARRESTED. pic.twitter.com/qtJ0HqdYf4
— Candour99 (@Candour99) January 6, 2021
All those in Congress that were just standing and clapping for the same things these folks are storming the Capitol for should NOT be hiding. Go out and stand w/ the people you encouraged to incite this behavior pic.twitter.com/aH6MJv26HD
— Rachel Lindsay (@TheRachLindsay) January 6, 2021
Thousands of protesters have stormed the Capitol, vandalizing property ignited by an early afternoon speech from Donald Trump. Trump appeared at the rally scheduled to contest the outcomes of the election as a joint session of Congress convened to certify the Electoral College vore.
According to C-Span Speaker Pelosi and other high-ranking members of Congress have been ushered into an unknown, safe location. Other members have been escorted to their chambers as the Electoral College count is on pause.
On social media, many are wondering two things: where are the police, and if the rioters and thugs will be handled in the same way as peaceful protesters who were advocating for Black Lives Matter.
Just a reminder of what those Capitol steps looked like during BLM protests. Miss me with the “overwhelmed” and “unprepared” law enforcement. There’s no such thing. pic.twitter.com/tbVINclUHg
— Bridget Kelly (@IamBridgetKelly) January 6, 2021
What many are saying is true:
If this were Black Lives Matter storming the Capitol, tanks would have been in the city by now.
The response tells the story of our nation’s racist history and present.
How can we stop it from being the future?
— Be A King (@BerniceKing) January 6, 2021
According to Washington Post reporter Aaron C. Davis, the Defense Department denied a request from D.C. officials to activate the National Guard.
BREAKING: A source tells me The Defense Department has just denied a request by DC officials to deploy the National Guard to the US Capitol.
— Aaron C. Davis (@byaaroncdavis) January 6, 2021
Original Story:
Members of Congress are continuing their baseless attempts to undermine the Democratic process as members of the Senate and House meet to verify the Electoral College votes. It is undoubtedly one of the first challenges to President-elect Joe Biden‘s victory.
The day began with Vice President Mike Pence presiding over the count, as pressure from Trump mounts for Pence to go against certifying the votes. However, Pence does not have the authority to do so and responded by penning a letter citing that he has no plans to thwart the constitutional process to which he has sworn to uphold.
“It is my considered judgment that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not,” he wrote according to The New York Times.
Inside the Capitol Republicans forged ahead by contesting against the verification of Arizona’s Electoral votes. GOP Rep. Paul Gosar from Arizona persisted by voicing the objection, backed by his colleague Sen. Ted Cruz.
Gosar’s move signals that there will be a long day and night ahead for members of Congress.
#BREAKING: Rep. Paul Gosar objects to counting of the Electoral College votes from Arizona.
VP Mike Pence: "Is the objection in writing and signed by a Senator?"
Sen. @tedcruz: "It is." pic.twitter.com/Yzbi4CGzyR
— The Hill (@thehill) January 6, 2021
The joint session of Congress was called to split and go into separate chambers to deliberate and vote.
In the Senate’s deliberations, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (who may soon take the title of Minority Leader) voiced opposition against opposing the electoral votes.
McConnell opposes fellow Republicans objecting to electoral votes: "We cannot simply declare ourselves a national board of elections on steroids. The voters, the courts and the states have all spoken. They've all spoken. If we overrule them, it would damage our republic forever" pic.twitter.com/J4kEEN8sO4
— CBS News (@CBSNews) January 6, 2021
Outside the Capitol, violence and resistance ensued as white supremacists attempted to storm the building.
BREAKING: Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun
This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can’t stop them pic.twitter.com/VVdTUwV5YN
— ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021
This is WILD pic.twitter.com/dC8whGzIgw
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 6, 2021
Thousands of white nationalists and supremacists have ascended onto the nation’s capital to contest the results of the election. The videos seem to support the critique that police have little energy for excessive force when the demonstrators aren’t protesting the humanity of Black lives.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
