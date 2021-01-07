The Bijou Star Files: Updates On The U.S. Capital Siege

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

January 7, 2021:

DONALD TRUMP MEMBERS OF CONGRESS IN SECRET MEETING TO REMOVE PREZ

Donald Trump may actually have less than 2 weeks left in office, at least if some members of Congress have their way, because they’re apparently in a secret meeting right now to discuss how to remove him STAT. READ MORE.

PRESIDENT TRUMP TWITTER SHUTS HIM DOWN… Facebook Blocks Him

Facebook is following Twitter’s lead … the social media giant is reportedly blocking Trump from posting for the next 24 hours, also for policy violations. READ MORE

PRESIDENT TRUMP RALLY ONE PERSON FATALLY SHOT IN CAPITOL As Supporters Storm Congress

At least one person has been shot during the mayhem, a video from inside shows a woman — draped in a Trump flag — on the floor after a gun goes off. Law enforcement sources tell us the woman was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Her current condition is not known. A police spokesperson tells us the woman shot has died. READ MORE

TRUMP SUPPORTERS COUP CONGRESS RETURNS TO FINISH JOB …Electoral College Vote Count Resumes

U.S. Senators and Representatives will not let the violent coup attempt derail them their Constitutional duty .. they’re back in session to complete the process of certifying the Electoral College votes. READ MORE

SIEGE ON U.S. CAPITOL WOMAN WHO WAS MACED BREAKING IN… It’s a Revolution, Man!!!

What many suspected as to why a throng of Trumpers infiltrated the U.S. Capitol Wednesday seems to finally be confirmed straight from one of the “revolutionaries” … who had a hippy-dippy explanation while rubbing pepper spray outta her eyes. READ MORE

TRUMP INSURRECTION VIOLENCE ERUPTS IN LOS ANGELES …Brawl with BLM Supporters

The violence in D.C. has spread across the country to Los Angeles, and it’s feeling like the beginnings of a civil war. READ MORE

52 arrested, 4 dead, 14 DC police officers injured amid pro-Trump riots at the U.S. Capitol

Trump supporters protesting unfounded election fraud claims broke into the US Capitol Building. One woman was killed after she was shot inside the building. READ MORE

U.S. Senator Cory Booker Trends On Twitter After Saying “ We Brought This Hell Upon Ourselves” On The Senate Floor

As Congress members reconvened this evening after the U.S. Capitol was shut down earlier today due to rioters breaking inside, U.S. Senator Cory Booker gave a very moving speech while on the Senate Floor. Senator Booker held nothing back and came directly for President Donald Trump’s claims of the election being rigged. READ MORE

Former President Barack Obama Speaks Out Following The Violence At The U.S. Capitol

Following the violence at the U.S. Capitol earlier today, many politicians spoke out against rioters’ actions. Former President Barack Obama used his platform to share an official statement via his Twitter. He wrote, “History will rightly remember today’s violence at the Capitol, incited by a sitting president who has continued to baselessly lie about the outcome of a lawful election, as a moment of great dishonor and shame for our nation.” READ MORE

Capitol Police Officer Took Selfie With Trump Rioters

A video circulates of a Capitol police officer taking a selfie with a Capitol invader during Wednesday’s riot brought on by Trump supporters there to dismantle democracy. READ MORE

Air Traffic Controllers Receive Threat To Fly Plane Into US Capitol

In New York, air traffic controllers heard a threat on Monday that warned a plane would be flown into the US Capitol on Wednesday. Senior national security officials did not find the threat to be credible but advise “all threats of violence to public safety seriously.” READ MORE

World Leaders Condemn Chaos At U.S. Capitol, Calling It “Disgraceful Scenes”

Leaders from around the world called today’s violent and chaotic riots at the U.S. Capitol “Disgraceful Scenes.” READ MORE

Two Trump administration Officials Resign Following U.S. Capitol Riot

In the wake of Pro-Trump supporters violently overtaking the U.S. Capitol, the White House has lost two of the “longest-serving Trump administration officials.” READ MORE

Trump Rebuffed Calling National Guard During Capitol Riot

Trump refused to call in the National Guard during Wednesday’s riot. READ MORE

The IRS Reveals Some Stimulus Recipients Will Not Receive Checks Until Filing Their Taxes For 2020

If your account still hasn’t been stimulated, this message might be for you, Roomies. The IRS has just revealed that some stimulus checks will not be available until recipients file their taxes in the upcoming months. READ MORE

Trump promises ‘orderly transition’ after Congress confirms Biden’s presidency

Trump said in a statement that there “will be an orderly transition on January 20th.” READ MORE

Joe Biden Addresses The Nation Following Pro-Trump Protestors Storming The U.S. Capitol—“This Must End Now!”

Following the violent Pro-Trump mob that descended on the U.S. Capitol earlier this afternoon, Joe Biden delivered a fiery speech addressing the nation. Visibly upset, Joe Biden called for an immediate end to the riots and protesting, stating that it “must end now!” READ MORE

Eliza Reign Has A Message For Women Who Criticize Her For Asking For Child Support (Photo)

After reports surfaced that Eliza Reign will subpoena Future’s bank statements, sis took to her story and had a few thangs to say. READ MORE

Lauryn Hill Explains Why She Never Released Another Studio Album After ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’

Lauryn Hill released her debut solo studio album “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” back in 1998, and although that was her one and only solo studio album, the project has easily been deemed a classic. READ MORE

Authorities Respond To Attempted Burglary At Dr. Dre’s Home Just Hours After Reports Of His Hospitalization

Four men were spotted on Dre’s Pacific Palisades property in the wee hours of the morning on Wednesday–just hours after it was reported that Dre had been hospitalized due to a brain aneurysm. READ MORE

Missy Elliott Confirms That Tweet’s Hit Song “Oops (Oh My)” Has A Totally Different Meaning Than Many Assume

Tweet and Missy Elliott gave us a classic bop courtesy of the song “Oops (Oh My)”—and while many have long assumed that they know what the song is about, Missy just confirmed they are wrong. In a tweet, Missy Elliott recently shocked R&B fans when she revealed the backstory about the song…and it is definitely not what you think. READ MORE

Michael Jordan Awarded Over $46,000 In Lawsuit Against Chinese Sportswear Company

Qiaodan, a sportswear and shoe manufacturer, has to pay Michael Jordan over $46,000 for using the Jordan name, emotional damage, and legal damage. READ MORE

The Louisville Police Department Has Fired Two Detectives Involved In The Raid That Led To The Fatal Shooting Of Breonna Taylor

This upcoming March will be a year since the murder of Breonna Taylor. Many people around the world continue to demand that justice be properly served in Breonna’s case. READ MORE

Democrats Raphael Warnock And Jon Ossoff Win Georgia Senate Runoff, Dems To Assume Control Of The Senate

Amid the chaos going on in Washington D.C. with pro-Trump thugs violently storming the U.S. capitol, protesters may have to stay mad because it looks like the Democrats have just taken over the Senate. READ MORE

Dunkin’ Adds Breakfast Sandwich To Menu – A ‘Flexitarian,’ Vegetarian Option

Dunkin’ is expanding its plant-based options on menus nationwide. The company recently introduced the Southwest Veggie Power Breakfast Sandwich. READ MORE

Taraji P. Henson Gets Emotional Recalling Telling Her Son His Father Was Murdered

Actress Taraji P. Henson opens up about telling her 9-year-old son his father was killed on an episode of her new talk show, “Peace of Mind with Taraji.” READ MORE

Issa Rae & Gloria Calderón Kellett Tapped By Television Academy’s CEO To Join Academy Executive Committee

Six prominent TV industry figures have been called on by Frank Scherma, chairman, and CEO of the Television Academy, as appointees to the Television Academy Executive Committee, Deadline reports. READ MORE

Milwaukee UPS Driver Fired For Racist Rant Showed on Doorbell Camera

A company spokesperson for UPS told NBC News on Tuesday that one of their drivers had been terminated after he went on a racist rant while delivering packages to a Latino household in Milwaukee just days before Christmas Day. READ MORE

What a 50-50 Senate means for $2,000 stimulus checks

Democrats swept runoff Senate elections in Georgia. Here’s what that means for the prospects of getting Americans another $2,000 in stimulus. READ MORE

Cleveland Browns players Rashard Higgins, Jedrick Wills cited for drag racing in Westlake

Just two days after the Browns clinched their first playoff spot in 18 years, two key players find themselves in a bit of trouble with the law. READ MORE

