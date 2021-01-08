The Bijou Star Files: SOHO ‘KAREN’ ARRESTED With A Fight

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 8, 2021:

SOHO ‘KAREN’ ARRESTED OVER CELL PHONE ATTACK

Law enforcement sources tell us Miya went anything but peacefully. We’re told officers attempted to pull her over 3 blocks from home, but she refused. Once in her driveway, officers had to physically pull Miya out of her car and in the process, she attempted to slam the door on a deputies leg, we’re told she will likely face additional charges of resisting arrest. READ MORE

MICHELLE OBAMA PRO-TRUMP RIOTERS TREATED DIFFERENTLY… BLM Had It Worse!!!

Michelle Obama sees 2 Americas when she looks at the attempted coup — one with the police response to pro-Trump rioters, and the other a much different response to BLM protesters. READ MORE

U.S. CAPITOL RIOTS THERE COULD’VE BEEN 4 TIMES AS MANY COPS …Police Chief Resigns

It was just announced that U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund will resign, effective January 16. READ MORE

AMERICAN, UNITED AIRLINES BAN BOOZE, ADD STAFF TO D.C. FLIGHTS In Wake of Capitol Riots

Several airlines are stepping in to help keep things calm after the Association of Flight Attendants called on President Trump’s supporters to settle the hell down on commercial flights. READ MORE

REP. KAREN BASS CALLS OUT SAD IRONY OF CAPITOL RIOTS …I’m Angry, Concerned!!!

Rep. Karen Bass is outraged and saddened about the ordeal she and all of Congress endured — and can’t help thinking the Capitol attack would’ve been thwarted if rioters weren’t Trump supporters. READ MORE

INAUGURATION STAGE DAMAGED AFTER CAPITOL RIOTS …Months of Work Blown

Nothing was spared in or around the Capitol in the chaos and destruction triggered by President Trump … including the Inauguration stage which suffered significant damage. READ MORE

WH CORRESPONDENT APRIL RYAN Congress Wants Trump Out… BEST OPTION IS 25TH AMENDMENT

April Ryan says members of Congress want President Trump gone before Inauguration Day … and, as of now, their best path to getting it done looks like the 25th Amendment. READ MORE

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Says Congress May Be Prepared To Move Forward With Impeaching President Trump

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for President Donald Trump’s immediate removal following the Capitol’s breach by Trump supporters … READ MORE

U.S. Capitol Police Officer Who Shot And Killed Trump Supporter Ashli Babbitt Has Been Placed On Administrative Leave And Is Under Investigation (Update)

The U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) officer who shot and killed 35-year-old Air Force veteran and violent Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt has been placed on administrative leave and is currently under investigation… READ MORE

Dr. Dre Agrees To Pay Estranged Wife Nicole Young $2 Million In Temporary Spousal Support

Just days after he was hospitalized for potentially suffering a brain aneurysm, it’s being reported that Dr. Dre has agreed to pay his estranged wife Nicole Young $2 million in temporary spousal support. READ MORE

Elon Musk Passes Jeff Bezos & Is Now The Richest Man In The World

“Thursday’s increase in Tesla’s share price pushed Musk past Jeff Bezos, who had been the richest person since 2017 and is currently worth about $184 billion.” READ MORE

CEO Moderna: New COVID-19 Vaccine May Prevent Infection For Years

During a virtual event held by a financial service group, Oddo BHF, the CEO of Moderna, said that the fear of the vaccine not working is out the window. READ MORE

Airlines And Flight Attendant Unions Don’t Want To Deal With Pro-Trump Supporters Following Multiple Altercations: ‘Americans Must Disqualify These Individuals From The Freedom Of Flight’

Airlines and flight attendants are worried about the pro-Trump domestic terrorists who plan on traveling back home following their rioting in Washington, D.C. READ MORE

Tory Lanez Tweets Megan Thee Stallion Lyrics

Tory Lanez decided to tweet Megan Thee Stallion’s lyrics. “Sometimes u gotta just stand outside … to remind yourself your ‘Outstanding,’ “Tory tweeted. Fans quickly noticed that he was mimicking Megan Thee Stallions’ song “Girls In The Hood.” READ MORE

Trump Discusses Pardoning Himself In Final Days of Presidency

Two people close to the situation say Trump has suggested pardoning himself in the few days left in his presidency. READ MORE

President Donald Trump’s Snapchat Account Locked

Snapchat blocked President Donald Trump’s account after chaos erupted on Capitol Hill. The President has been banned on other social media sites for provoking violence. His account will be locked until Snapchat decides to lift it. READ MORE

Couple Charged With Murder of 3 Year Old Girl, Who Was Kidnapped from Party

An Alabama couple accused of kidnapping and murdering a precious 3-year-old they snatched from a party and dumped in a landfill have been indicted on capital murder charges. READ MORE

Rep. Chuck Schumer Calls For Trump’s Removal Under 25th Amendment

Chuck Schumer, Senate Democratic leader, is demanding that Trump’s Cabinet remove the unhinged President days before Joe Biden is scheduled to take office. READ MORE

Death Of Florida Doctor Who Died After Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine Under Investigation

A doctor in Florida died several weeks after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Investigators are trying to determine if his death last Monday was related to the vaccine he received on Dec. 18. READ MORE

Newly Elected West Virginia Lawmaker Seen With MOB That Stormed the U.S. Capitol

As part of the pro-Trump rioters that forced their way into the U.S. Capitol, a newly elected member of the West Virginia House of Delegates was seen on video joining the mob. READ MORE

Justice Department Submits Document Seeking To Eliminate Certain Civil Rights Protections For Minorities

The Justice Department is attempting to strip away civil rights protections for communities of color. READ MORE

KFC Announces Its New ‘Best Ever’ Chicken Sandwich

Kentucky Fried Chicken just announced a new menu item that it’s calling “its best chicken sandwich ever.” READ MORE

LeBron James Says He’s Interested In Buying WNBA’s Atlanta Dream

LeBron James reportedly has his eyes on purchasing the WNBA‘s Atlanta Dream from Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler following her loss to Raphael Warnock. READ MORE

Twitter Reacts To Trump Getting Banned From Social Media and Reportedly Moving to Parler Platform

Large social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter have banned Trump for violating policies for inciting violence at the US Capitol, he has since moved to the Parler platform for his supporters to follow. READ MORE

Mark Zuckerberg Has Blocked Trump’s FB/IG Accounts “Indefinitely”

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram will be blocked indefinitely. READ MORE

Pence opposed to using the 25th Amendment to remove Trump

A growing number of House and Senate members want the vice president to use the Constitutional measure to remove President Trump with 12 days to go. READ MORE

TurboTax begins depositing customers’ stimulus checks after mixup

TurboTax told customers that their stimulus checks will start being deposited into their bank account starting Friday. READ MORE

DABABY SHOPPING SPREE GETS CUT SHORT…Arrested on Rodeo Drive

DaBaby’s shopping spree on world-famous Rodeo Drive came to an abrupt halt when Bev Hills cops stopped him and his pals and allegedly found a gun. READ MORE

