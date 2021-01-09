LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Mary J Blige’s musical contributions to Hip Hop culture has put her in a lane of her own. From her soulful love ballads to her comical dance moves, this iconic woman is a complete vibe. Since 1991, the singer, actress, and philanthropist has bared her soul to her fans. Because we’ve been privy the highs and the lows of her her life, it strengthens the bond between her and her supporters.

When it comes to hair, Mary has been known to set the trends. She was one of first women to make blonde hair on dark skin an acceptable look to follow. Before then, society treated lighter hair on darker skin as bold or taboo. 30 years later, she is still rocking her bleach blonde inches.

I loved the way Mary dressed in the 90’s, but her current-day presentation is worth talking about. Just recently the actress gave serious lewks for the September/October Issue of Cultured Magazine. As she jumps into her 50th year of life, I am convinced she is only getting better. In honor of the Hip Hop legend’s birthday, we’re counting down 5 times Mary J Blige did it for the culture.

MARY J BLIGE AT THE ARIE CROWN THEATER, 1992

Fresh into her career, Mary J. Blige was spotted performing at the Arie Crown Theater in Chicago. Back then, the singer wore minimal makeup and rocked the oversized look. I wonder if she’s ever looked back on this moment and thought, I’m going to be an award-winning musician with over 250 awards in my honor.

PROMOTIONAL PHOTO OF MARY J. BLIGE, 1990’S

Mary looks like a model straight out of Hype Hair Magazine in this photo. Long before the Brazilian and Malaysian weaves were the packaged hair you bought from the beauty supply store. Back then, you’d grab 2-3 packs of hair and take it to your nearest stylist to recreate this look.

MARY J BLIGE AT THE 38TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 1996

This is one of the most memorable fashion moments in Mary J. Blige’s career. Although simple, her iconic animal print blouse – shawl combo, paired with matching pants was a genius look. She accessorized with black gloves and sunglasses. This ensemble is just as relevant now as it was in 1992.

MARY J. BLIGE AT THE GRAMMY AWARDS PRE-GRAMMY GALA, 2015

Mary J. Blige gave timeless vibes at the Grammy Awards Pre-Grammy Gala in 2015. She looked radiant in a sparkly orange, floor-length gown. Staying true to her signature color, the singer sported a short blonde, tapered cut.

MARY J. BLIGE AT A SAKS 5TH AVE BOOK SIGNING, 2020

Mary’s current approach to fashion is grown, sexy, with a side of sparkle. Over the last few years, she’s made thigh-high boots a staple in her wardrobe. She loves to accentuate her long toned legs with a pair of statement-making shoes.

DON’T MISS…

Mary J. Blige Is Pure Royalty On The Cover Of Cultured Magazine

Mary J. Blige Believes Her Aunt Would Have Survived Her Battle With Breast Cancer If She Got Diagnosed Earlier

5 Times Mary J. Blige Did It For The Culture was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: