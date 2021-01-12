The Bijou Star Files: RHOWH Donald Trump May Receive His 2nd Peach

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 12, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Lawmakers called back to DC to vote on Trump’s impeachment, removal under 25th amendment

The House will vote Tuesday night to encourage Trump’s removal and Wednesday morning on impeachment, House leadership announced. READ MORE

What exactly does impeachment mean with so little time left in President Trump’s administration?

Local experts weigh in on the formality and likelihood of an impeachment conviction with less than 2 weeks remaining in President Trump’s administration. READ MORE

U.S. STATE DEPT. Official Site Said …TRUMP’S TERM OVER MON. NIGHT

The State Department appears to be cutting short President Trump’s time in office — its official site briefly said he’s out as POTUS starting Monday night. READ MORE

CAPITOL POLICE TWO OFFICERS SUSPENDED …Yucked It Up with Rioters

Two Capitol Police officers are being temporarily relieved of duty after they were caught getting super chummy with rioters who stormed the building. READ MORE

EX-CAPITOL PD CHIEF CALLED FOR BACKUP BEFORE RIOTS …Rejected by House & Senate

Capitol PD’s outgoing Chief is calling out House and Senate security officials … claiming they turned a deaf ear to his requests for backup in the days before the attempted coup. READ MORE

Black Capitol Police Officers Faced Racial Abuse After Being “Abandoned By Their Bosses” [Video]

Black Capitol Police officers say they were attacked by “racist a– terrorists” during the riots, some of whom repeatedly called them the N-word, according to a report. READ MORE

CAPITOL RIOT ARRESTS Veteran with Zip Ties …EX-WIFE REPORTED HIM TO FEDS

Larry Rendell Brock — the retired Air Force lieutenant colonel who’s one of the Capitol insurrectionists last week — can thank his ex-wife for his arrest. READ MORE

NBA SEVERAL GAMES POSTPONED… Due To COVID-19

The NBA season is stumbling out of the gates … with multiple games being postponed due to COVID-19. READ MORE

DRE STILL IN ICU ALMOST A WEEK AFTER BRAIN ANEURYSM… Cause Remains a Mystery

Dr. Dre is still in intensive care, one week after he was rushed to the hospital after suffering a brain aneurysm, and doctors are still trying to figure out what happened. READ MORE

BLACK ATTORNEY GOES TO COURT IN STREET CLOTHES …Gets Convicted of a Crime!!!

A Black attorney claims he was racially profiled in court because he was wearing street clothes … and while this video of his arrest seems to support that, he was just convicted for the whole thing. READ MORE

MELANIA TRUMP Breaks Silence on Capitol …CONDEMNS VIOLENCE, CALLS FOR UNITY

First Lady Melania Trump’s first public reaction to the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is to call for peace and unity — but her remarks might feel a tad … too little, too late. READ MORE

MICHAEL B. JORDAN, LORI HARVEY LOVE BIRDS MAKE IT IG OFFICIAL

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey are throwing their hats in the Hollywood power couple ring … after going Instagram official with their coordinated, Hallmark-y posts. READ MORE

DIDDY L.A. HOME HIT BY BURGLARS

Diddy’s got a big headache to ring in the new year … the L.A. home he owns where his late soulmate, Kim Porter, died was hit by burglars. READ MORE

PGA PULLS MAJOR EVENT FROM TRUMP COURSE ‘Detrimental’ To Golf Brand

Another big loss for Donald Trump … the PGA says it’s now pulling a major golf event from one of the president’s courses, explaining playing there “would be detrimental” to the brand. READ MORE

LeToya Luckett Announces Divorce From Husband Tommicus Walker

After nearly four years of marriage and two children between them, LeToya Luckett and Tommicus Walker are calling it quits. READ MORE

FBI Bulletin Warns Citizens Of Armed Protests Being Planned At All 50 State Capitols During Inauguration Week

The FBI has received information indicating that “armed protests” are being planned at all 50 state capitols—including the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, just days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20. READ MORE

Kirstie Alley Slams Twitter For Banning Trump, Compares It To Slavery

Actress Kirstie Alley is a fan of Donald Trump and has used her platform to speak out against Twitter for permanently suspending his account. READ MORE

Kevin Hart Reportedly Inks 8-Figure Deal With Netflix, Will Star In & Produce At Least 4 Movies

Kevin Hart is making major moves in 2021! The comedian and actor has landed a deal with streaming service Netflix. Under the deal, he’ll not only produce, but also star in, a minimum of four films… READ MORE

Cynthia Bailey Defends Lawsuit Against Ex-Husband Peter Thomas

Cynthia Bailey is speaking out about her lawsuit against her ex-husband, Peter Thomas. While on The Wendy Williams Show … READ MORE

LeToya Luckett Announces Divorce, Husband Tommicus Walker Denies Cheating: I NEVER Stepped Out On My Wife!

Singer LeToya Luckett and her husband, Tommicus Walker, are going their separate ways. She announced on Instagram Monday, Jan. 11th, that they are getting a divorce. READ MORE

Ciara Writes Sweet Note to Russell Wilson After Playoffs Loss

Ciara says she’s ‘always proud’ of husband Russell Wilson. READ MORE

Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ Is Officially Highest Certified Song in RIAA History

Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ is almost two years old and is STILL breaking records. READ MORE

Joe Biden Will Call on Congress to Immediately Cancel $10,000 in Student Loan Debt

President-elect Joe Biden says he will Congress to immediately cancel $10,000 in student debt for all borrowers and to extend the payment pause that’s scheduled to lapse this month. READ MORE

NBA YoungBoy Fathering 7 Single-Mothered Seeds At Only 21-Years-Old Has Twitter In Shambles

Iyanna Mayweather recently became a mother for the first time and her baby daddy has LOTS of experience in that department, with her baby boy being his seventh child. READ MORE

Mauling in Miami: Alabama crushes Ohio State 52-24 to win College Football Playoff National Championship

For a moment, it looked like we had a battle on our hands. But it didn’t take long for things to get very, very ugly. READ MORE

FBI “inundated” with calls from worried residents

As Congress took its first steps to impeach President Trump, more threats of protests spread in state capitols across the nation, including our own in Columbus. READ MORE

Biden inauguration is ‘national special security event’; Capitol closed to public

At least 10,000 National Guard troops will be in place to ensure there won’t be a repeat of last week’s riot when Joe Biden takes the oath. READ MORE

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf resigns

Wolf, who had been serving in the capacity for more than a year and never was confirmed by the Senate, said he was compelled to leave by ‘recent events.’ READ MORE

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick says he won’t accept Presidential Medal of Freedom

Belichick said that he was flattered by the offer but that “the decision was made” to decline after the “tragic events of last week.” READ MORE

CAPITOL INSURRECTION FBI ZEROING IN ON 10 – 15 COPS… In Criminal Investigation Of Riot

The FBI is honing in on 10 to 15 members of the Capitol Police, investigating whether they facilitated the insurrection by assisting in the planning of the riot and/or clearing the path for the rioters to overtake the Capitol. READ MORE

Matt Barnes Suggests Sabrina Parr Is An Attention-Seeker After She Posts #BussItChallenge—“That’s All Her Plan Has Ever Been”

Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr confirmed that their messy relationship was over for good—but Matt Barnes believes that Sabrina was just an attention-seeker looking for a come up. After she decided to participate in the viral #BussItChallenge, Matt Barnes threw some shade Sabrina’s way about her intentions towards being with Lamar in the first place. READ MORE

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: