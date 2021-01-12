CLOSE
Capitol Police Fallout Puts Spotlight On White Supremacists Infiltrating Law Enforcement And Military

Finding out the Capitol Police was in cahoots with the attempted coup wouldn't be a huge surprise, if history is any indication.

An investigation into the U.S. Capitol Police‘s suspected involvement with the domestic terrorists who illegally stormed the Capitol last week has drawn attention to the infiltration of white supremacists in the ranks of both law enforcement and the American military.

Multiple officers with the U.S. Capitol Police have been suspended for their roles in all but aiding and abetting members of the mob that attempted a coup in a purported protest of baseless claims of election fraud. More than a dozen other officers are under investigation for possible offenses ranging from posting messages of support for the mob of domestic terrorists to “inappropriate” anti-Joe Biden activity online, the Washington Post reported.

Those developments came on the backdrop of Capitol Police scrutiny that the department wasn’t properly prepared for the thousands of Trump supporters who were expected to become violent at the so-called “Stop The Steal” protest.

Video footage and photos from the Capitol siege showed several Capitol Police officers engaged in questionable activity that included one instance of taking a selfie with someone who obviously had illegally broken into and entered the U.S. Capitol.

In another instance, a Capitol Police officer could be seen with one of the people who illegally stormed the hallowed federal building and helping that person down the Capitol stairs.

If history was any indication, chances are the police response would have been decidedly different had it been a group of Black people planning to execute the same type of event.

In fact, there could even be a link between the Capitol Police’s hands-off approach to the apparent trend of white supremacists employed by law enforcement and enlisted in the U.S. military. While there have not been any confirmed cases of white supremacists in the Capitol Police Department, that is far from the case for other police departments around the country.

Case and point: In Connecticut, a police chief not only revealed a member of his department was a part of the far-right, white supremacist Proud Boys — the same group that organized and participated in the Capitol coup — but he also kept that same cop on the force in 2019. East Hampton Police Chief Dennis Woessner claims he did a department inquiry and concluded that Officer Kevin P. Wilcox didn’t violate any department policies.

During that same year, recent graduates of a corrections officers’ training program posed for a photo while proudly throwing up Nazi salutes.

That is to say nothing of Christopher Paul Hasson, the now-former U.S. Coast Guardsman who was found with a stockpile of illegal drugs and weapons in his home that was allegedly part of a plot to commit acts of mass terrorism. Hasson even had a hit-list that named Sen. Cory Booker and Rep. Maxine Waters.

Not to be outdone, a lawyer published a searchable database that shows thousands of racist social media posts made by thousands of police officers around the country. The Plain View Project 5,000 posts and comments made by police officers through verified accounts. About 2,800 of the officers, some of them high-ranking, were still on the job as of June 2019.

In Philadelphia, the Inquirer reported that 15 of the city’s high-ranking officers are in the database because of racist, misogynist, Islamophobic and pro-violence posts. One Facebook post made by Captain George Mullen was a meme featuring the image of the late Sammy Davis Jr. holding a microphone and pointing to the viewer. The words going across the image stated: “Instead Of Hands Up Don’t Shoot How About Pull Your Pants Up Don’t Loot.”

At the St. Louis Police Department one officer, Ronald Hasty, who went by the name “Ron Nighthawk” on Facebook, posted several racist memes, including one with a Confederate flag and the words “If The Confederate Flag Is Racist, So Is Black History Month.” He also shared another post by a group called “Proud to be a White American” that read “March is national ‘Stop Blaming White People Month!’ Accept responsibility for your own bad choices. Hug a white person!”

The Portland Police Department in Oregon has become especially notorious for its apparent embracing of white nationalists applying to be cops there. That included one officer who exchanged hundreds of text messages with the leader of the far-right group Patriot Prayer, which has organized violent demonstrations in the city.

And in Oklahoma, the Achille Police Department knowingly hired an open white supremacist who used to be the Texas coordinator of a skinhead group called Blood and Honor, an international coalition of racist skinhead gangs.

To be sure, not all of the Capitol Police Department has eggs on its face. Officer Eugene Goodman is being hailed as a hero for exhibiting self-restraint and not using weapons against the Capitol coup mob that he diverted away from the Senate floor. And Officer Brian Sicknick was attacked by the supposed pro-police mob, which “bludgeoned” him with a fire extinguisher, causing his death hours later.

However, it’s impossible to ignore that historically, police departments were an instrument to enforce segregation and other racist policies. It’s no wonder that the FBI has warned about ongoing relationships between white supremacists and police departments.

Speaking of the FBI, it also warned on Monday of more domestic terror at all statehouses across the country next week.

This is America.

On Jan. 6, some feigned shock and awe regarding the attempted coup at the United States Capitol. B ut one fact cannot be denied: Law enforcement at times aided and abetted the mob of white supremacists who stormed the Capitol grounds. Now lawmakers and critics are asking Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund to resign due to the breach of security. In addition, some are calling for an investigation into the events, like Reps. Mondaire Jones of New York and Jason Crow of Colorado. https://twitter.com/lbarronlopez/status/1347036345022218241?s=20 https://twitter.com/donwinslow/status/1347139758628114434?s=20 Some argued the police were outnumbered with only 2,000 officers, but it was evident that D.C. officials and law enforcement were well aware of the rally's intentions as they highly publicized their plans over the last month. Group leaders even secured interviews with national outlets like The Washington Post. https://twitter.com/Phil_Lewis_/status/1347163362115915777?s=20 Due to the heightened violence in the last "Stop The Steal" rally held by the Proud Boys in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 12, questioning the preparedness of local law enforcement is valid. https://twitter.com/JoyAnnReid/status/1346901752654782466?s=20 For hours the mob terrorized lawmakers barricaded in chambers and most importantly, the residents of D.C., who could not predict what was to come next. Would the mob venture out into the city or stay embedded at the Capitol grounds? Four people were killed, one of which has been confirmed as an active participant in yesterday's events. No to mention the discovery of two pipe bombs at the RNC and DNC headquarters, and a cooler of Molotov cocktails near the Capitol, WUSA9 reports. The National Guard and extra reinforcement arrived after repeated callouts, culminating in at least 52 arrests and five weapons charges, according to The New York Times. 26 weapons were discovered on Capitol grounds in Washington D.C. one of the strictest cities with laws against open carry. While media outlets struggled to call out the apparent display of sensitivity and pause taken by police, Black Twitter distinctively pointed that this same level of calm and reserve has never been perpetrated for causes and protests advocating for Black lives. https://twitter.com/Quicktake/status/1347083752481169409?s=20 The chaos was executed by domestic terrorists who were encouraged and emboldened, not just by Trump, but by the groundwork the United States was founded on. https://twitter.com/BarbaraRansby/status/1347178812413534209?s=20 https://twitter.com/cxxks___/status/1346920502682652674?s=20 https://twitter.com/apollosgg/status/1346996042634551301?s=20 What was even more enraging were the videos and photos of officers aiding the mob from different angles. One video showed officers opening the barricade for the flood to come in, another showed cops taking selfies with the terrorists. On social media users pointed to the ways in which Capitol Police have responded to past protests and demonstrations showing an apparent double-standard in the usage of force. https://twitter.com/issJustinNguyen/status/1346990201579708416?s=20 https://twitter.com/girlsreallyrule/status/1347160362836258818?s=20 Other's remembered the 2013 shooting death of Miriam Carey, a Black mother who was experiencing a mental health episode as she made a U-turn at the Capitol's security checkpoint. https://twitter.com/AngryManTV/status/1346914294861090818?s=20 Wednesday's events verified and reminded America that law enforcement spurred from slavery and is a driving factor of the fundamental principles used to strip Black communities of justice.

Capitol Police Fallout Puts Spotlight On White Supremacists Infiltrating Law Enforcement And Military  was originally published on newsone.com

