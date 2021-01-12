CLOSE
YFN Lucci Wanted On Murder Charges In Atlanta

YFN Lucci

YFN Lucci is currently wanted by police in Atlanta on a murder charge.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is reporting Lucci (real name Rayshawn Bennett) is facing potential charges in regards to a shooting on December 10 which claimed the life of 28-year-old James Adams. The Atlanta rapper is up for murder, aggravated assault, participating in criminal street gang activity and weapons charges.

Two other men, 23-year-old Ra’von Boyd and 17-year-old Leroy Pitts, have been arrested in connection with the killing.

Adams was found with a gunshot wound to the head on December 10 where he later died of his injuries. A second man was shot at a nearby fire station with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Lucci rose to prominence in 2016 with “Key To The Streets” as well as “Everyday We Lit”. He released his Wish Me Well 3 project on December 4, six days before the shooting.

