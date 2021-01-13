The Bijou Star Files: Ashanti Verzuz Keyshia Cole Back On New/Final Date

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 13, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Back On: Ashanti vs. Keyshia Cole ‘Verzuz’ Rescheduled for a ‘New and Final Date’ [Photo]

Ashanti and Keyshia Cole’s twice-delayed ‘Verzuz’ battle is finally happening. READ MORE

Tyrese Tried To Touch Mary J. Blige’s Thigh At Her 50th Birthday Party And The Monet Tejada Came Out (Video)

Mary J. Blige, though a gorgeous woman, has the appearance of a person you just don’t want to eff with. READ MORE

Chadwick Boseman’s Widow Speaks Out For The 1st Time Since His Death, Cries As She Accepts Award

Chadwick Boseman’s widow, Simone Ledward Boseman, made a rare public appearance, speaking out for the first time since the actor’s death. On Monday (January 11th), she accepted the Gotham Awards Tribute prize in his honor, giving a moving tribute about his life and legacy. READ MORE

YFN LUCCI WANTED FOR FELONY MURDER Over Shooting in ATL

YFN Lucci is a wanted man in Atlanta — because cops suspect he’s involved in the shooting death of a man. READ MORE

DONALD TRUMP I AIN’T AT RISK OF 25TH AMENDMENT …But Biden Sure Will Be!!!

President Trump insists he’s in no danger of being removed early from office, saying the 25th Amendment doesn’t apply to him, but will come into play for his successor — a shady jab at Biden’s age. READ MORE

INAUGURATION FEARS Members Of Congress Briefed …TRUMP’S THE GLUE HOLDING EXTREMISTS TOGETHER

There are 7 main groups of extremists that are organizing to descend on Washington D.C. for the Inauguration, and Capitol Police officials told Congress Monday night they all have one thing in common … their allegiance to Donald Trump. READ MORE

Tyler Perry’s “The Haves And The Have Nots” To Officially End With Season 8

If you’re a fan of OWN’s long-running hit series “The Haves And The Have Nots,” we have some bad news. It has just been confirmed that the popular family drama series from creator Tyler Perry will officially end after its eighth season. READ MORE

Megan Thee Stallion Once Auditioned For ‘Love & Hip Hip’ (Video)

These days, you can’t scroll down your social media TL without seeing a dance challenge dedicated to Megan Thee Stallion. But before she was GQ’s “Rapper of the Year,” the H-Town hottie auditioned for “Love & Hip Hop.” READ MORE

Princess Love Speaks Out About Being Pushed In The Pool By Ray J, Says “That Was My Karma” (Video)

It’s been a few years since Ray J pushed his estranged wife Princess Love in the pool, but it still goes down as one of the top moments in “Love and Hip Hop” history. During an episode of “Love and Hip Hop Unlocked,” they replayed the unforgettable scene, and Princess laughed. The show’s host Kendall Kyndall got straight to the point and asked about the incident. READ MORE

White Man Explains Why He Prefers Black Women Over White Women | (Video)

TikToker Jake took to the platform to answer his followers’ questions on why he likes black women so much as a white man. Jake didn’t hold back and answered the question head on. READ MORE

Trump Addresses Pending Impeachment During Recent Texas Visit—“It’s Causing Tremendous Danger To Our Country”

During a recent visit to Alamo, Texas, Trump formally addressed not only the riots, but also his pending impeachment—and his response is exactly what you would expect. READ MORE

Officer Eugene Goodman Recognized As A Hero For Leading Capitol Rioters Away From Senate Chamber In Viral Video

There is no doubt that the actions that took place inside and outside of the Capitol building almost a week ago are still mind-boggling. There were several viral videos and photos from the incident that showed thugs storming the building and creating chaos as they worked to push the Senate to not certify the election for President-elect Joe Biden. READ MORE

Governor Andrew Cuomo Vows To Legalize Adult-Use Cannabis In New York

Governor Andrew Cuomo took to Twitter yesterday to confirm he plans on legalizing recreational marijuana in the state of New York. READ MORE

New York State Bar Association Looks Into Removing Rudy Giuliani From Its Membership

The New York State Bar Association (NYSBA) strongly opposed the violent revolution in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, organized by people bent on subverting the will of voters by undermining the certification of the results of the 2020 presidential election. READ MORE

Every Deleted Parler Post & Location Data Have Been Archived

It has been discovered that every deleted post on the Parler app has been archived, including those containing location data. Parler has been called into question for its involvement in helping Trump supporters plan the deadly Capitol riot on January 6th. READ MORE

Anna Wintour Breaks Silence On Kamala Harris ‘Vogue’ Cover Backlash: We Want Nothing But To Celebrate Her Amazing Victory

Anna Wintour has addressed the criticism surrounding Kamala Harris’s cover photo for Vogue magazine. READ MORE

Chris Rock Says He Was Considered For Roles On ‘Friends’ & ‘Seinfeld’: I Would’ve Been The Black Friend

Could you see Chris Rock starring in a classic sitcom like Friends or Seinfeld? The iconic comedian revealed it almost happened. READ MORE

Dionne Warwick Praises Cardi B, Asks ‘What Does Offset Mean?’

Dionne Warwick is getting hip to the who’s who of pop culture, and Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B is the latest to get the legendary singer’s praises. READ MORE

Kanye West – TikTok Star Cole Carrigan Apologizes After Claiming Rapper Wanted To Meet Him At Hotel Room + Girl Who Started Rumors About Kanye & Jeffree Star Admits She Made It Up

Rumors surrounding rapper Kanye West have fallen flat. READ MORE

Salt Of Salt-N-Pepa Says Relationship With Her Children’s Father Was Off Limits For Upcoming Biopic

Salt-N-Pepa is ready to tell their story on their upcoming biopic for Lifetime, but Cheryl James, a.k.a. Salt, said there were a couple of things she didn’t want to cover. READ MORE

‘Black Panther’ Sequel To Focus On The ‘Mythology & Inspiration’ Of Wakanda

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has revealed what viewers can expect for the Black Panther sequel. This time around, the film will focus on the land of Wakanda and its people. READ MORE

Real Housewives of Potomac’s Wendy Osefo Says Growing Up She Was Inspired By Kenya Moore Being A Brown-Skin Girl: I Have So Much Love & Admiration For Her

Real Housewives of Potomac star, Wendy Osefo talks about representation and seeing women who looked like her on television. READ MORE

LG Set to Release New Rollable Phone This Year [Video]

From flip phones to foldables, smartphone manufacturers have been attempting to move away from the plain old rectangle for a while now. One of the more curious new concepts we’ve seen recently is the ‘rollable’ – and it seems the first could finally arrive this year, courtesy of LG. READ MORE

President Trump on verge of 2nd impeachment after Capitol siege

While Trump’s first impeachment brought no Republican votes in the House, a small but significant number of lawmakers are breaking with the GOP to join Democrats. READ MORE

Cleveland St. Patrick’s Day parade canceled for 2nd straight year due to COVID-19 pandemic

The “Luck of the Irish” is unfortunately not on Cleveland’s side. READ MORE

US carries out its 1st execution of female inmate since 1953

Lisa Montgomery, 52, was pronounced dead Wednesday morning — the first woman put to death by the U.S. government in 67 years. READ MORE

LAMAR ODOM SIGNS CELEBRITY BOXING DEAL… Fighting This Summer!!!

Lamar Odom is back … but the 2x-NBA champion isn’t returning to the hardwood — he’s fighting!! READ MORE

Rioter Pictured Sitting At Nancy Pelosi’s Desk Could Face 11 Years In Prison (Update)

Last week, a group of mobsters thought they were going to stage a coup in D.C., fly back home, and go about their normal lives. But… READ MORE

COVID-19 vaccines to be administered at Disneyland, Orange County’s first ‘super’ distribution site READ MORE

